Utah public schools to receive record $101 million distribution from School and Institutional Trust System – Cache Valley Daily

Nevada governor declares state of emergency over fuel pipeline leak
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency Friday after a fuel pipeline leak. The Kinder Morgan gas pipeline, which supplies about 90% of needed gas, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products to the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas, experienced a disruption that resulted in a temporary shutdown of the line, the governor’s emergency declaration stated.
