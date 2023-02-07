ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Northeast Tennessee lawmakers speak on DCS funding

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) –Legislators discussed topics of interest and concern with local East Tennessee community leaders at a legislative breakfast Friday. One topic of big concern among leaders is the set of issues plaguing the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services DCS. Governor Bill Lee’s budget proposal includes a $190 million increase for DCS. “It seems […]
Sheriff Austin Garrett Appointed to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Legislative Committee

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett has been appointed to serve on the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association’s (TSA) Legislative Committee. The TSA’s purpose is to promote better and more effective law enforcement; maintain a high level of ethical conduct on the part of all sheriffs and their deputies; provide a forum for the exchange of knowledge and experience among all sheriffs; establish the highest degree of cooperation among the law-enforcing agencies in the State of Tennessee; bring the sheriffs of the various counties into close association and to promote cooperation in the conduct of the laws of Tennessee pertaining to the apprehension and prosecution of persons violating the laws of Tennessee; improve and encourage greater efficiency in the administration of sheriffs’ offices and to protect the welfare and interest of the members of the association.
More than 75% of Tennessee's rural hospitals at high risk of closure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 75% of Tennessee’s rural hospitals are at high risk of closure in the next few years, according to the Tennessee Healthcare Campaign. The study explains the biggest problem in keeping rural hospitals open is many of the patients are uninsured or unable to pay.
Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act

Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
Bill to place Tennessee lands into trust for EBCI passes House, for fourth time

Once again, a bill that would place 76 acres of land containing several Cherokee historic sites in eastern Tennessee in trust for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has passed the U.S. House of Representatives. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act, H.R. 548, passed the House on Tuesday, Feb. 7 by a unanimous voice vote.
TN DOA announcing the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture, and Rural Markets (FARM) cost share

– Agricultural and forestry businesses have a new opportunity to strengthen or expand operations with an innovative program. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) joins Governor Bill Lee in announcing the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture, and Rural Markets (FARM) cost share. “Agriculture drives Tennessee’s economy, and this strategic investment will ensure...
Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government

The Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, the religious arm of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, is on the verge of getting state money to fund operations and provide grants to groups across the state. The House Departments and Agencies Subcommittee this week approved HB327, sponsored by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, sending it to the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Bill to criminalize drag shows passes TN senate

The bill to potentially criminalize certain drag shows passed the Tennessee senate Thursday leaving it up to the house to decide its fate. The bill to potentially criminalize certain drag shows passed the Tennessee senate Thursday leaving it up to the house to decide its fate. Good Morning Tennessee at...
Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
Gov. Lee’s Leadership Claims Worry Dems, Dad in DCS Limbo

NASHVILLE, TN — Gov. Bill Lee’s State of the State Address this week included claims of national leadership, and attracted rebuttals on difficult issues. “We heard statements about ‘leading the nation,’” Sen. Charlane Oliver said, “but with this $55.6 billion budget, Tennessee Republicans are actually putting out fires they’ve created due to neglect of issues over the past 10 years they’ve been in power.”
