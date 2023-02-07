Read full article on original website
Northeast Tennessee lawmakers speak on DCS funding
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) –Legislators discussed topics of interest and concern with local East Tennessee community leaders at a legislative breakfast Friday. One topic of big concern among leaders is the set of issues plaguing the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services DCS. Governor Bill Lee’s budget proposal includes a $190 million increase for DCS. “It seems […]
eastridgenewsonline.com
Sheriff Austin Garrett Appointed to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Legislative Committee
Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett has been appointed to serve on the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association’s (TSA) Legislative Committee. The TSA’s purpose is to promote better and more effective law enforcement; maintain a high level of ethical conduct on the part of all sheriffs and their deputies; provide a forum for the exchange of knowledge and experience among all sheriffs; establish the highest degree of cooperation among the law-enforcing agencies in the State of Tennessee; bring the sheriffs of the various counties into close association and to promote cooperation in the conduct of the laws of Tennessee pertaining to the apprehension and prosecution of persons violating the laws of Tennessee; improve and encourage greater efficiency in the administration of sheriffs’ offices and to protect the welfare and interest of the members of the association.
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
What happened at the Tennessee State Capitol this week?
This week in Tennessee was full of controversial legislation, bizarre committee moments and Governor Bill Lee's annual address.
fox17.com
More than 75% of Tennessee's rural hospitals at high risk of closure
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 75% of Tennessee’s rural hospitals are at high risk of closure in the next few years, according to the Tennessee Healthcare Campaign. The study explains the biggest problem in keeping rural hospitals open is many of the patients are uninsured or unable to pay.
Tennessee Speaker defends proposal to reject billions in federal education funds
Specifically, Sexton wants to reject about $1.8 billion the state receives from the federal government for education funding. It makes up about a fifth of what Tennessee spends on grade schools
Parents of students with disabilities ‘offended’ by Tennessee House Speaker’s proposal to reject US education money
Parents of students with disabilities worry that despite the Tennessee House Speaker's statements, the programs and protections that come with federal education money will go away under his proposal to stop accepting those funds.
After wearing traditional garment on the House floor, TN lawmaker told to look for a new career
The Tennessee House GOP sent a message to a freshman Democratic State Representative on Friday: follow the rules or explore options outside of the General Assembly.
wkms.org
Bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors advances in both Tennessee House and Senate
Both House and Senate versions of a bill to ban healthcare providers from treating transgender minors with gender-affirming care took steps toward becoming law, passing handily in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and the House Health Committee on Wednesday. The bill not only prohibits healthcare providers from treating transgender...
thunder1320.com
Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act
Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
theonefeather.com
Bill to place Tennessee lands into trust for EBCI passes House, for fourth time
Once again, a bill that would place 76 acres of land containing several Cherokee historic sites in eastern Tennessee in trust for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has passed the U.S. House of Representatives. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act, H.R. 548, passed the House on Tuesday, Feb. 7 by a unanimous voice vote.
mcnewstn.com
TN DOA announcing the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture, and Rural Markets (FARM) cost share
– Agricultural and forestry businesses have a new opportunity to strengthen or expand operations with an innovative program. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) joins Governor Bill Lee in announcing the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture, and Rural Markets (FARM) cost share. “Agriculture drives Tennessee’s economy, and this strategic investment will ensure...
Tennessee GOP introduces bills that would shake up Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For years, Nashville leaders have watched Tennessee’s GOP-dominated Legislature repeatedly kneecap the liberal-leaning city’s ability to set its own minimum wage, regulate plastic bag use and place higher scrutiny on police officers. Yet that simmering tension has only escalated this year as Republican...
Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government
The Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, the religious arm of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, is on the verge of getting state money to fund operations and provide grants to groups across the state. The House Departments and Agencies Subcommittee this week approved HB327, sponsored by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, sending it to the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TN Attorney General: Process of protecting assets, helping Solar Titan customers can now begin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With a federal restraining order in place, Solar Titan's assets can now be locked down and a receiver can proceed with trying to help customers who say they've lost money while doing business with the solar panel sales and installation company, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti told WBIR on Thursday.
WATE
Bill to criminalize drag shows passes TN senate
The bill to potentially criminalize certain drag shows passed the Tennessee senate Thursday leaving it up to the house to decide its fate. The bill to potentially criminalize certain drag shows passed the Tennessee senate Thursday leaving it up to the house to decide its fate. Good Morning Tennessee at...
Conservative commentator testifies in front of TN lawmakers on bill to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
The conservative commentator who set off a debate about gender-affirming care for transgender youth testified in front of Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday as a bill banning these procedures moves quickly through the General Assembly.
wpln.org
TennCare uses scare tactics and aggressive enforcement to root out fraud. With millions spent, the agency has little to show for it.
Life was upended for LaShonia Ingram of Memphis over the last year, and a shadow still follows her around. Search her name online, and the first result includes the words “fraud” and “most wanted.”. “It was horrible. I couldn’t get a job,” the 42-year-old mother says. “All...
Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
Tennessee Tribune
Gov. Lee’s Leadership Claims Worry Dems, Dad in DCS Limbo
NASHVILLE, TN — Gov. Bill Lee’s State of the State Address this week included claims of national leadership, and attracted rebuttals on difficult issues. “We heard statements about ‘leading the nation,’” Sen. Charlane Oliver said, “but with this $55.6 billion budget, Tennessee Republicans are actually putting out fires they’ve created due to neglect of issues over the past 10 years they’ve been in power.”
