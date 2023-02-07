ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Forward DJ Rodman, guard Dylan Darling expected to return to Washington State lineup for game against Washington

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
 3 days ago
Kaiser Permanente customers in Colfax frustrated over pharmacy policy change

COLFAX, Wash. - Some Kaiser Permanente health insurance patients say a new rule that took effect this year is limiting where they can get their prescriptions filled. They say they can take their prescriptions to their local pharmacy, but after the second refill patients are required to take their prescriptions to a Kaiser pharmacy or get them filled through Kaiser's mail-in pharmacy system.
COLFAX, WA
Pullman police seeking info about potential prowler around College Hill

PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police are asking for information after a report was made of a suspicious male looking into residences around College Hill. Officers are investigating the situation. In their Facebook post, they clarified this incident is not thought to be related to a similar report at an apartment in Pullman on Feb. 3.
PULLMAN, WA

