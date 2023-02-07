A Carmi man that is currently in the White County Jail has picked up more charges. Late Tuesday morning, Sheriff Jordan Weiss served Adam Bratcher with a felony White County Warrant. Bratcher is being held on other charges. Bratcher was scheduled to appear in court this morning for a bail hearing. Court records have not yet been updated. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning for a status hearing and again on February 28th for a preliminary hearing. Bratcher is being held in the White County Jail after being arrested last week for Theft and Criminal Damage to Property.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO