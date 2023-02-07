Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $15,000 for Salem man allegedly caught removing catalytic converter
Bond has been set at $10,000 for a 42-year-old Salem man who was allegedly caught by Salem Police cutting off a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the driveway of a home on East Boone Street. Curtis Holstlaw of North Hamilton was charged in Marion County Court on Wednesday with...
wdml.com
Bond set at $150k for Odin man found with meth and fentanyl
Bond was set at $150,000 Thursday morning for a 34-year-old Odin man charged in Marion County Court with multiple high-level drug charges. According to Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps, his office received a report of a vehicle partially in the roadway of Soper Drive with the driver passed out behind the wheel.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, February 9th, 2023
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 36-year-old Odin man for possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and driving on a suspended license. Kirk Johnston of Page Avenue was taken into custody after deputies were called to a suspicious vehicle complaint after the car he was driving was found parked partially in the road at Page and Soper Roads south of Odin. The incident was reported at 9:17 Wednesday morning.
vandaliaradio.com
Traffic Stop leads to multiple drug arrests by Vandalia Police this past week
A traffic stop helped lead to multiple drug arrests by the Vandalia Police Department this past weekend. The traffic stop occurred on Friday night and led to the arrest of 44 year old Nick L. Maness on a pending charge of Possession of Methamphetamine. Information gathered led to Officer Zane Steele to request a search warrant from the Fayette County State’s Attorney’s Office. A warrant was then prepared and signed by Judge Marc Kelly at 2:12 am on Saturday morning.
wgel.com
Vandalia Woman Pleads To Bond County Charge
Erin T. Bone, age 25 of Vandalia, entered a guilty plea in Bond County Circuit Court Tuesday to the charge of bringing contraband into a penal institution. She was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Correction, receives credit for about 75 days of jail time previously served, and will be on supervised release for one year after serving the prison time.
edglentoday.com
Bethalto Police Report Four Individuals Face Various Charges
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police reported today the past week has been busy with multiple calls for service and arrests throughout the village. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said this criminal information accounts for just four of the felony-related investigations and arrests Bethalto Officers have made in the past few days.
wdml.com
Mt. Vernon man charged with being armed habitual criminal
MOUNT VERNON — A 27-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been charged in Jefferson County Court with drug and weapons offenses, including being an armed habitual offender – a Class X felony. According to Mt. Vernon Police Chief Trent Page, just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Mt...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police investigating gunshots on Maulding Drive
Centralia Police say a parked vehicle on Maulding Drive was hit by gunfire late Monday night. Police received numerous 911 calls about several shots fired in the Maulding Drive area around 11:35 pm. Officers were already in the area when the calls came in. They reported seeing a subject running...
wgel.com
Greenville Man Faces Two Charges
Nathaniel Duff, age 44 of Greenville, pled guilty to two drug charges on January 26 in Bond County Circuit Court. He now faces two new charges in Bond County. It’s alleged on February 4 the defendant committed the felony offense of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Duff is also charged with a misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, that being a glass pipe which the state alleges he planned to use to ingest methamphetamine.
wdml.com
Centralia police investigating shots fired
CENTRALIA — Centralia police are investigating a Monday night incident in which multiple shots were fired in the area of Maulding Drive. According to police, around 11:35 p.m. Monday, they received several 9-1-1 calls about shots fired in the area of Maulding Drive. Officers were already in the area when the calls came in and report they saw a subject running approximately one block south of Maulding Drive but lost sight of the person.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested on multiple counts following fight with Centralia Police
A 33-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting arrest after allegedly striking a Centralia Police Sergeant in the head with a closed fist. Alan Hirsh of Frazier Avenue allegedly became involved in the altercation after police responded to a report of a...
wdml.com
Centralia man sentenced for shooting at Wamac officer
CLINTON COUNTY — A 38-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced in Clinton County Court on charges stemming from an incident in which he fired a shot at a Wamac police officer. According to Clinton County State’s Attorney J.D. Brandmeyer, Ian Merideth pleaded guilty last year to Class X felony...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, February 7th, 2023
Salem Police arrested a 42-year-old Salem man for alleged criminal damage to property after allegedly spotting him on February 4th attempting to cut a catalytic converter from a car parking in a driveway in the 500 block of East Boone. Curtis Holstlaw of North Trenary told police he had permission to remove the converter. However, after finding the owner they learned no permission had been granted. Holstlaw was taken into custody Monday night by Centralia Police on the pending Salem charge.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, February 8th
A 22-year-old Patoka man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding failure to appear warrant in a pending felony domestic battery case. Noah Meredith of West Bond is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of...
wrul.com
Sheriff Jordan Weiss Serves Felony White County Warrant To Bratcher
A Carmi man that is currently in the White County Jail has picked up more charges. Late Tuesday morning, Sheriff Jordan Weiss served Adam Bratcher with a felony White County Warrant. Bratcher is being held on other charges. Bratcher was scheduled to appear in court this morning for a bail hearing. Court records have not yet been updated. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning for a status hearing and again on February 28th for a preliminary hearing. Bratcher is being held in the White County Jail after being arrested last week for Theft and Criminal Damage to Property.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Floridians busted for Madison car burglaries
Three Florida suspects have been arrested and charged following a string of auto burglaries in Madison County last week, the authorities said. The charges involve auto burglaries in Madison, Gluckstadt and Livingston. Madison Police Capt, Kevin Newman said the following were arrested:. • Tyrod Lavale Turner, 50, of Fort Lauderdale;
advantagenews.com
Police: No threat at Bethalto East
Police from numerous agencies were on scene Wednesday at Bethalto East Primary School after someone apparently called in a report of a person with a gun trying to get inside of the school. This began about an hour after all students were dismissed from school. In the end, it was determined there was no threat.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 33 year old Antonio Harris of Mattoon for aggravated domestic battery. Antonio was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47 year old Danette M. Frey of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for false report or offense. Danette was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
wsiu.org
A person making threats is taken into custody in Carbondale
The Carbondale Police Department has issued a news release explaining the increased police presence in town Tuesday morning. At around 8:40 a.m., CPD officers along with Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 800 block of East Main Street regarding a report of a person who threatened harm to themselves and officers with a firearm.
wdml.com
Clandestine meth lab discovered at Salem home
SALEM — Salem police are reporting the discovery of a clandestine drug lab Tuesday night. According to Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl, around 8:28 Tuesday night, officers responded to 201 S. Pruyn in Salem on a request to assist a resident. Ambuehl says the complainant, who had received an order...
