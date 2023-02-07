ESPN gives Auburn a 32% chance to beat Texas A&M on Tuesday night

Auburn Basketball travels to College Station on Tuesday night in hopes of getting revenge on Texas A&M, who snapped Auburn’s 28-game winning streak just 13 days ago.

If the Tigers were able to leave the Lone Star state with a win, it would be considered an upset by multiple outlets including ESPN.

Ahead of Tuesday’s contest between Auburn and Texas A&M at Reed Arena, ESPN’s matchup predictor is siding with the Aggies by giving them a 68% chance to earn the win.

BetMGM also sees the game going the way of Texas A&M, as they have listed the Aggies as 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under placed at 140.5.

Auburn failed to overcome a large halftime deficit built by Texas A&M when these two met on Jan. 25, falling to the Aggies, 79-63. Johni Broome posted 16 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Auburn looks to not only earn a key road win on Tuesday night but they will also try to build momentum heading into a crucial home game with archrival Alabama on Saturday. Auburn battles Texas A&M on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT.