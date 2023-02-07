ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò to Present ‘Furiosus’

Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at New York University is set to present the North American premiere of “Furiosus.”. The new opera in two acts was inspired by “Orlando Furioso” and will be presented on Feb. 16, 2023 at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center in New York.
