Eagles DE Brandon Graham calls Patrick Mahomes 'definitely the GOAT'
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said recently that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "definitely the GOAT," days ahead of the team's Super Bowl LVII matchup. The one-time Pro Bowler made the surprising claim while also saying that he'd like to repeat his Super Bowl LII strip sack...
Yardbarker
Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Yardbarker
Three potential cuts for the Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers — one of 14 teams over the NFL’s $224.8 million salary cap in 2023 — have a bit of work to do to go from $21.079 million over the cap to cap-compliant by the start of the season. Of course, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his $31.62 million cap hit and $59.46 million in guaranteed salary could determine how Green Bay approaches free agency and the draft. The Packers still have a few options to help create some wiggle room money-wise.
49ers kicker Robbie Gould takes shot at Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
Nearly two weeks after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers seemingly still aren't over it. On Thursday, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould spoke with Trey Wingo of The 33rd Team, breaking down what the Kansas City Chiefs must do to be victorious over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII while taking a veiled shot at quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Yardbarker
Steelers Legendary RB Jerome Bettis Turned Down Trade To An NFC Team Following 2003 Season
The story of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back, Jerome Bettis wanting to retire following the 2004 season is an awesome one to look back on. Ben Roethlisberger, finishing up his rookie year, asked the ball carrier to come back for one more season and told him a Super Bowl was on the horizon. Not only did the quarterback take the organization to the playoffs, but saved Bettis with the shoestring tackle heard around the NFL in the Divisional Round against the Indianapolis Colts. A Super Bowl championship would follow weeks later and Bettis went out in style.
Yardbarker
Three potential cuts for the Chicago Bears
It can be argued no team is in better financial shape heading into 2023 than the Chicago Bears, whose $98.63 million in cap space is the most of any team next season. While the Bears don’t exactly need to make a round of cuts to be cap compliant, they could still save some money by trimming some fat from their roster.
Yardbarker
The Clear Cut Undeniable Truth The Steelers Need To Buy Into To Be Competitive In 2023 And Beyond
How do the Pittsburgh Steelers become more of a force in the AFC with so many talented, polished teams around them? The Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills have already made their marks as steady contenders, while teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of fire power as well. The method for winning in Pittsburgh has always been defense and while these franchises are good enough on that side to get by, it is their offenses that have allowed them to generate some buzz throughout the league. Recently retained offensive coordinator, Matt Canada needs to take a lesson.
Yardbarker
Report: Justin Fields Plans To Reach Out To Rival In Offseason
Justin Fields has had an interesting media campaign during Super Bowl week. Fields, who was denied by general manager Ryan Poles the opportunity to earn the single-season quarterback rushing record, has been on an apologist tour for his passing struggles in recent interviews. Fields said earlier this week that he...
Yardbarker
Insider offers update on trade price for Packers' Aaron Rodgers
There's yet another indication that the Green Bay Packers won't let quarterback Aaron Rodgers go at a discounted price if they trade him this offseason. In a mailbag shared on Thursday afternoon, Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman of The Athletic noted that Green Bay will want "at least two first-round picks and a third-round pick or two first-round picks and a player of significance" in return for Rodgers.
Yardbarker
Former Ravens Coach Thinks Steelers' Legend Hines Ward Is A "Slam Dunk" Hall Of Famer
The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have 24 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former wide receiver, Hines Ward is not one of those, as he has missed out on the Hall of Fame six consecutive years now. In fact, he's yet to make the final stage, as he's simply been a semifinalist in all six years that he's been eligible for the ballot. That continued into 2022, as Ward was yet again left off the list on the final candidates.
Yardbarker
Raiders Legend Charles Woodson On Derek Carr Situation: “This Business Gets Everybody At Some Point”
Las Vegas Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson dropped some cold, honest truth this week. The Derek Carr debacle put a black eye on an otherwise underwhelming season. Many players on the roster had remarkable campaigns, but the team ended up with a double-digit loss record. Putting a bow on the season, Carr found himself at home for the last couple of games. While the situation was far from ideal, Woodson believes it was all business with regard to Carr’s benching.
Yardbarker
New Front Runner In Colts Head Coach Search Emerges
The Indianapolis Colts are still searching for their head coach. While taking time isn’t necessarily a bad thing, other teams have already made hires and are scooping up candidates for other positions. Many wondered what Jim Irsay and the team would do after firing Frank Reich and giving the interim job to Jeff Saturday. Many viewed Saturday as a front runner but now it seems there is a new favorite in the Colts head coach search.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills player makes BIG admission regarding future
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has admitted he would love to stay with the Buffalo Bills if the opportunity presented itself. The 2013 7th-round pick was made a free agent at the end of the Bills’ season after they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round at the end of January.
Yardbarker
Here's the latest on Derek Carr, Raiders, Saints
While the Saints are clearly interested in Carr, Graziano explains that he could just wait out the Raiders and then sign with New Orleans after he’s released. Beyond that, there’s really no incentive for him to do the Raiders a favor based on how things went at the end of last year.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Doubles Down: Russell Wilson's Private QB Coach is Out
On the heels of his introductory press conference as Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton was pulled aside for an auxiliary audience with local media. Some might call it a scrum. According to Payton, Broncos PR czar Patrick Smyth calls it a "gaggle." It didn't take long for someone to...
Yardbarker
Report: Warriors’ trade for Gary Payton II in serious jeopardy after failed physical
Gary Payton II’s reunion tour may be coming to a screeching halt. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Friday that the Warriors’ trade for Payton is now in serious jeopardy after Payton failed his physical exam. The report adds that Payton has a core muscle injury that may sideline him for up to three months. Payton’s injury was apparently discovered following a Warriors' exam.
Insider reveals Raiders' 'modest' asking price for Derek Carr as Saints remain the front-runners
The Super Bowl has obviously been the league’s top storyline in recent days, but the future of Derek Carr has generated plenty of interest as well. The Raiders quarterback is close to having more than $40M in guaranteed money vest, meaning clarity could emerge soon. Vegas allowed Carr, 31,...
Yardbarker
Highly paid CB highlights potential cuts for Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars spent the most on free agents last offseason, and it worked out as they reached the playoffs. However, they'll need to clear cap space to fill out next season's roster. They project to be $32 million over the cap, the third-fewest amount of cap space in the NFL,...
