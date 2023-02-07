Read full article on original website
Unusual but Indispensable: 39 Bizarre Kitchen Gadgets You Need in Your Life
Not every kitchen tool or utensil will be your standard strainer, mixing spoon, or toaster. Among the products available on Amazon are items and devices that range from the atypical to the bizarre. However, that doesn’t mean these weird products don’t serve their purposes. To prove it, we’ve collected 39 unusual kitchen gadgets that, despite how they may appear, do their jobs well. These products will feature aesthetics and constructions that may leave you puzzled. However, don’t let looks deceive you. Whether you’re a seasoned cook or a food prep novice, these will prove indispensable – and sometimes, downright fun.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Crypto Super Bowl ads have vanished, fake meat is fading, and shopping on Amazon is getting worse
CNN's Allison Morrow tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin why you can expect a lot less noise from 'Team Crypto' during Super Bowl LVII. Plus Bloomberg's Deena Shanker says plant-based meats are struggling to fulfill their promise. And New York Magazine's John Herrman details the ways shopping on Amazon has gone downhill. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
Realistic newscasts feature AI-generated anchors disparaging the US
CNN's Selina Wang investigates the campaign of anti-US deepfake newscasts sent out by pro-China bot accounts on Twitter and Facebook, though their origin is unknown.
From Swipe to Sweetheart: 38 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for New Relationships
Starting a new relationship is exciting, from going on those sweet first dates to getting to know each other's cute quirks, so don't let the stress of picking out the perfect first Valentine's Day gift bring you down. Luckily, we've got you covered with 38 unique gifts from Amazon for a couple's first Valentine's. From cozy lounge essentials to sweet treats, these thoughtful gifts don't have to take much thought and have that super convenient two-day Prime shipping — so you can leave the butterflies for each other, not for nervous last-minute shopping.
EL0NMUSK, BAD G1RL: In Hong Kong, personalized license car plates are a coveted luxury
"EL0NMUSK," "BAD G1RL" and "LATTE" are among the latest personalized license plates to go under the hammer in Hong Kong, where residents have been known to pay millions of dollars for a coveted mark.
Is the iPhone's 'Made in India' era about to begin?
As Apple looks beyond China to secure crucial supply chains strained by Covid lockdowns and threatened by rising geopolitical tension, India has emerged as an attractive potential alternative to the world's second largest economy.
Hong Kong raids shop suspected of selling cat and dog meat -- 70 years after trade was banned
Authorities in Hong Kong have raided a shop suspected of selling dog and cat meat as food -- more than 70 years after the trade was outlawed.
Lawsuit says celebrities were paid to fuel hype behind these NFTs
A class action lawsuit alleges some celebrities conspired in a "vast scheme" to artificially inflate the price of Bored Ape NFTs. CNN's Elle Reeve investigates.
