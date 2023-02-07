ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
People

This Flattering Long-Sleeve T-Shirt with 17,500+ Five-Star Ratings Is So Comfy, Shoppers Say They 'Live in' It

And it’s on sale for as little as $10 at Amazon Let's face it: Fashion trends come and go, but our wardrobe always needs basics we can style around seasonal pieces that are already in our closets. So when we find a T-shirt that's popular with thousands of shoppers, we tend to stock up — especially when it's on sale. The top in question? The Perfect Long-Sleeve T-shirt from Hanes, which has racked up more than 17,500 perfect ratings and is a best-seller in its category on Amazon....
Apartment Therapy

IKEA’s $80 SATSUMAS Is More Than Just a Plant Stand, and It Transformed My Guest Bedroom in the Most Unexpected Way

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For years, I craved an apartment with a guest room. I cringed every time I had to relegate an out-of-town friend to the couch or worse, force them to spend money on a nearby hotel. I longed to be a proper host and create a real sanctuary for my visitors — a wish that was granted when I finally upgraded to a two-bedroom, where the spare room could operate both as my home office and a cozy guest room.
The Independent

13 of the best blue homeware to shop now

From piercing bright skies and turquoise seas to Greek island homes – nothing fires the imagination and soothes the spirits quite like pleasing shades of blue.To channel those positive vibe, we’ve rounded up the best blue homewares to shop right now…1. Blue Glass Yala Jug, £24.95 (tumblers from a selection), Heavenly Homes And GardensChannel the art of Mediterranean living, with an indigo glass jug for wine, water and al-fresco entertaining.2. Ocean Star Fish Sharing Bowl, £7; Star Fish Plate, £2.50; Ocean Swirl Tumblers – 4 Pack, £8; Ocean Swirl Wine Glasses – 4 Pack, £8, and Ocean Print Plate, £2.50,...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
186K+
Post
1166M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy