Kansas City, MO

NESN

Patriots Reporter Predicts Bill Belichick’s Final Season, Replacement

A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
People

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi Shares a Sweet Throwback Photo Ahead of the Super Bowl: 'Blessed'

The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's mom Randi Mahomes is getting emotional as her son makes his second Super Bowl appearance in three years on Sunday Patrick Mahomes' mom could not be more excited to cheer her son on at another Super Bowl. In an Instagram post Thursday, Randi Mahomes said that she's "blessed" to be able to watch him take that hallowed field again this Sunday as Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles. And she celebrated the moment with a sweet throwback picture of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski suggests he and Tom Brady are permanently retired

Perhaps Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady really are a package deal this offseason, after all. As shared by The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski said during a Super Bowl LVII media session on Tuesday that he's "done" playing even if Brady or somebody else recruits him to come out of retirement.
FLORIDA STATE
theScore

Astros GM: We've had extension talks with Tucker

New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged the team had discussions with All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker about a contract extension. "Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it's coming up on the arbitration hearing," Brown told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "And (Cristian) Javier, he's also coming up on the arb hearing. … We've been in contact with some of the agents to get some thought process."
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 odds: A look back at a Vegas sportsbook during the Big Game

If you love betting on the Super Bowl, you’ll love this. Two years ago, FOX Sports was invited behind the counter of the Westgate SuperBook for Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to observe the chaos in a room full of Las Vegas bookmakers. Wagers were decided almost every two minutes, live betting lines swung on every big play and commentary flew from all directions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Report: Tom Moore signs contract extension with Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are still looking for an offensive coordinator, but it appears they aren’t waiting to hire one before securing the return of another offensive assistant. Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports that the team has signed Tom Moore to an extension. Moore has been an offensive consultant for...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady: “It’s always a stupid conversation to say Brady vs. Belichick”

If there were any issues between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Brady says they’ve been resolved. Belichick appeared on Brady’s Let’s Go podcast, and the two of them had nothing but complimentary things to say about each other. “I think it’s always a stupid conversation to say,...
The Spun

Look: There's 1 Clear Favorite For Super Bowl MVP

One of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets every year is for game MVP honors. The first 56 Super Bowls featured 31 quarterbacks chosen as MVP, including in nine of the last 13 games. Therefore, it's no surprise that the betting favorite this year is Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. ...
GLENDALE, AZ
theScore

Astros GM Brown: 'I'm going to be aggressive' about extending stars

The Houston Astros have been arguably baseball's most consistent team over the last half-decade, and new general manager Dana Brown wants to keep their window of contention open indefinitely. "One of the things you guys will find out is that I'm going to be aggressive," Brown said Thursday, according to...
HOUSTON, TX

