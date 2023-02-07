Read full article on original website
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Patriots Reporter Predicts Bill Belichick’s Final Season, Replacement
A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi Shares a Sweet Throwback Photo Ahead of the Super Bowl: 'Blessed'
The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's mom Randi Mahomes is getting emotional as her son makes his second Super Bowl appearance in three years on Sunday Patrick Mahomes' mom could not be more excited to cheer her son on at another Super Bowl. In an Instagram post Thursday, Randi Mahomes said that she's "blessed" to be able to watch him take that hallowed field again this Sunday as Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles. And she celebrated the moment with a sweet throwback picture of...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
LeGarrette Blount shares story of Bill Belichick ripping Tom Brady on the sideline
Former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount has some stories about Bill Belichick holding Tom Brady’s feet to the fire during his team in New England.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
CBS Sports
Rob Gronkowski explains why he was 'shocked' by Tom Brady's abrupt decision to retire
When Tom Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, his decision to call it quits definitely surprised a lot of people and one of those people was his longtime former teammate Rob Gronkowski. Gronk spent 11 seasons in the NFL and Brady was his quarterback for each of those seasons....
Yardbarker
Rob Gronkowski suggests he and Tom Brady are permanently retired
Perhaps Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady really are a package deal this offseason, after all. As shared by The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski said during a Super Bowl LVII media session on Tuesday that he's "done" playing even if Brady or somebody else recruits him to come out of retirement.
Rob Gronkowski Hints At Possibly Teaming Up With Tom Brady In Broadcast Booth
After retiring on Feb. 1, Tom Brady announced on Monday that he will take a one-season hiatus before starting with FOX Sports as a broadcaster. Brady is likely to jump right into the booth with current No. 1 play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Brady's arrival will inevitably demote Burkhardt's ...
Patrick Mahomes Has Honest Response About 'Trying To Catch' Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes is days away from his third Super Bowl appearance in five years as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback. Mahomes is looking to capture his second Super Bowl ring by age 27 to bring him within a handful of championships of Tom Brady. When Brady turned 27 in August of ...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp action, big liability, insane Super Bowl MVP bet
For the past week or so, it’s been all quiet on the southwestern front, with little or no Super Bowl odds movement for Sunday’s game in suburban Phoenix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stable 1.5-point favorites at FOX Bet against the Kansas City Chiefs with perhaps a stray Philly -2 out there at a sportsbook or two.
theScore
Astros GM: We've had extension talks with Tucker
New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged the team had discussions with All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker about a contract extension. "Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it's coming up on the arbitration hearing," Brown told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "And (Cristian) Javier, he's also coming up on the arb hearing. … We've been in contact with some of the agents to get some thought process."
Patriots Insider Predicts When Bill Belichick Will Retire
Eventually, the legendary Bill Belichick will announce his retirement from coaching. Fortunately for the Patriots, that day hasn't arrived yet. That being said, one of the most respected Patriots reporters thinks Belichick will retire within the next two years. While on NBC Sports' ...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: A look back at a Vegas sportsbook during the Big Game
If you love betting on the Super Bowl, you’ll love this. Two years ago, FOX Sports was invited behind the counter of the Westgate SuperBook for Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to observe the chaos in a room full of Las Vegas bookmakers. Wagers were decided almost every two minutes, live betting lines swung on every big play and commentary flew from all directions.
NBC Sports
Report: Tom Moore signs contract extension with Buccaneers
The Buccaneers are still looking for an offensive coordinator, but it appears they aren’t waiting to hire one before securing the return of another offensive assistant. Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports that the team has signed Tom Moore to an extension. Moore has been an offensive consultant for...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: “It’s always a stupid conversation to say Brady vs. Belichick”
If there were any issues between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Brady says they’ve been resolved. Belichick appeared on Brady’s Let’s Go podcast, and the two of them had nothing but complimentary things to say about each other. “I think it’s always a stupid conversation to say,...
Look: There's 1 Clear Favorite For Super Bowl MVP
One of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets every year is for game MVP honors. The first 56 Super Bowls featured 31 quarterbacks chosen as MVP, including in nine of the last 13 games. Therefore, it's no surprise that the betting favorite this year is Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. ...
theScore
Astros GM Brown: 'I'm going to be aggressive' about extending stars
The Houston Astros have been arguably baseball's most consistent team over the last half-decade, and new general manager Dana Brown wants to keep their window of contention open indefinitely. "One of the things you guys will find out is that I'm going to be aggressive," Brown said Thursday, according to...
