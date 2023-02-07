Read full article on original website
Fines for Montana Human Traffickers Increased to $400,000
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) -Senate Bill 265, which will drastically increase the fines on criminals convicted of human trafficking, had its first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. The bill, sponsored by Senator Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, would fine convicted human traffickers $400,000 for their crimes. “We need to...
Bill Would Hold Montana Judges to Higher Ethical Standards
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Judges in Montana would come under stricter ethical standards if a bill sponsored by State Senator Greg Hertz is passed in the Montana Legislature. KGVO News spoke with Hertz on Wednesday morning about Senate Bill 252. Senate Bill 252 would hold Judges to Higher Ethical...
Tester: ‘I Don’t Want a Damn Balloon Going Across U.S.’
Senator Jon Tester says that the spy balloon that was first spotted over Montana last week is another example of what he calls Chinese "aggression." But he's among the lawmakers demanding more explanation from the Biden Administration on whether our country knew about the course of the balloon, and when.
Let’s Get Montana An ‘Official Aroma’
Every state has its own aroma, but there aren’t any “official state aromas”, yet. That can change shortly. New Mexico is considering making the scent of “roasting green chiles in the fall” their official aroma. As far as aromas go, that's a pretty good one.
Montana Consumers, Remember These Resources When Spending Big Money
I stumbled upon something unexpected recently. I was working on a story and doing a little background research. I ended up on the Montana Department of Justice website, specifically, the Consumer Protection site and I noticed a feature I'd never seen before. Look Up Information About Montana Businesses. If you...
5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste
We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
Montana Housing: Funny Guy Offers Van Rental for Ridiculous Price
The housing issues continue here in Big Sky Country. Home mortgage rates continue to climb. Making the dream of homeownership for some people completely unobtainable. Not to mention home prices still remain just out of reach for most Montanans. And rental prices are double what a person would pay to own. It is all contributing to a big housing problem here in Montana.
New Report: Montana Not Spared From Decline in U.S. Cow Herds
Whatever the factors - and there are a number of them - the beef cow biz just ain't what it used to be. Montana's Northern Ag News Network tells us that to no one's surprise, the USDA Cattle Inventory report released yesterday (January 31) was right in line with predictions: the nation’s beef cow herd has shrunk over the past ten years and now sits at its lowest level in the Inventory Report's 50-year history.
Survey Help: Montana FWP Has an Eye on Our Bowfishing Interests
If the sport was not gaining momentum in Montana, would FWP want to know more about our interests in it?. Depending on the sample size, responses could affect rules, regulations, additional eligible bodies of water, species and more. But whatever the reasons, they hope to hear from Montana anglers on the subject. They did point out that "your participation in this survey is confidential and helps our fisheries biologists to better manage fish in Montana." So, hmm.
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes
A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
Step Off New Hampshire, Montana is Still Colder
If you were worried you couldn't call your out-of-state friends and boast about living in the coldest state in the Lower 48 any longer after last weekend's "polar vortex" in the Northeast, put your mind at ease. While New Hampshire was making headlines after getting blasted with incredible cold, Montana's...
Montana’s Highest Bridge Isn’t Where You Think It Is
If you're a person who appreciates varied bridge design, it can be a real treat to wander the highways and byways of the Treasure State. That's because Montana, which is laced with rivers and streams, has an astonishing amount of bridges. Montana Department of Transportation tracks over 5,000 in all, which includes huge spans across the major rivers like the Missouri, Clark Fork, and Yellowstone all the way down to itty bitty bridges you might not even notice on county roads.
Study: Ridiculous Number of Montana Wildfires are Human-Caused
The burning question: How can Montanans be so careless to cause that much devastation?. UM News Service at the University of Montana has released a new study on destructive wildfires caused by humans. The percentile is beyond alarming. First, the UM study points out that, "more than three times as...
‘The Five Love Languages’ If They Were Translated into ‘Montanan’
Every so often, there's a self-help book about love that captures the nation's attention. In 1992, "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus" by John Gray was published and couples everywhere started paying attention to the way they communicated with each other. Interestingly enough, in the same year, "The Five Love Languages" by Gary Chapman was also published. It wouldn't really take off until the 2010s. Now, it's almost become shorthand for how a person loves or wants to be loved. Of course, if you want to find out what your love languages are, there's a quiz!
If You Love Montana’s Fish Creek You’ll Want to Follow This Meeting
It's a hidden gem in Western Montana, and so special it officially became home to a Montana State Park in the last decade. But that's just one part of the effort to protect the Fish Creek Watershed west of Missoula, one of the vital tributaries on the Lower Clark Fork River.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
What Elon Musk told Montana’s Steve Daines in Phone Call
Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is fresh out of Twitter jail after his account was suspended from Twitter over a hunting photo of him and his wife and the beautiful antelope she shot in Eastern Montana. Senator Daines' account was eventually reinstated by Twitter owner Elon Musk earlier this week,...
Elon Musk Has Spoken, After Montana Senator Suspended on Twitter
Elon Musk has spoken. This, after a United States Senator from Montana was suspended on Twitter after sharing a hunting photo as his profile picture on the social media platform now owned by Tesla and SpaceX founder Musk. My friend Matt Mackowiak, who used to work in Montana politics several...
