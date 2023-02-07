Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
It’s rare that brothers play against each other in HS Basketball, but it happened when Castlewood and Hamlin met up last week!
HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The rivalry between Hamlin and Castlewood always draws a big crowd. But this year’s game between the two boys basketball teams had another twist. Cooper Seamer has more on the game that pitted brother against brother on the court. A packed house for his...
mykxlg.com
Big Stone City Cheese Plant to Close
The Saputo Cheese plant in Big Stone City, S.D., which employs about 160 people, will close late next year. According to a press release from the Montreal, Canada-based dairy giant, Saputo plans to close three U.S. manufacturing plants. Plants in Green Bay, Wis., and South Gate, Calif., will close in 2025 while the Big Stone City plant will close in the third quarter of 2024.
KELOLAND TV
Clark County man wanted for kidnapping arrested
CLARK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Clark County man, who was wanted for kidnapping, is now behind bars in South Dakota. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Yexley was arrested in Minnesota. He was booked into the Codington County jail Thursday night. An arrest warrant was...
Comments / 0