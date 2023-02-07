ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milbank, SD

Comments / 0

Related
mykxlg.com

Big Stone City Cheese Plant to Close

The Saputo Cheese plant in Big Stone City, S.D., which employs about 160 people, will close late next year. According to a press release from the Montreal, Canada-based dairy giant, Saputo plans to close three U.S. manufacturing plants. Plants in Green Bay, Wis., and South Gate, Calif., will close in 2025 while the Big Stone City plant will close in the third quarter of 2024.
BIG STONE CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Clark County man wanted for kidnapping arrested

CLARK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Clark County man, who was wanted for kidnapping, is now behind bars in South Dakota. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Yexley was arrested in Minnesota. He was booked into the Codington County jail Thursday night. An arrest warrant was...
BRADLEY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy