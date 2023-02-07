Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
krcgtv.com
7 Brew coffee makes donation and drops new shop, bringing 50 new jobs to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — The drive-thru coffee shop 7 Brew is creating new opportunities and providing donations for local organizations in need. On Wednesday, along with their building drop, they donated $2,000 to the Fire Museum of Jefferson City. The Museum and the fire department have an over century-long rapport with Jefferson City.
Yellowstone Star Coming to Missouri – Everything You Need to Know
One of the biggest shows on TV right now is Yellowstone, and one of the lead actors will be coming to Missouri. Forrie J Smith who plays Llyod Pierce will be coming to Missouri and not that far from the Tri-States. On his personal Facebook page, he made the big announcement and the times and locations where you can meet him.
Washington Missourian
Callaway County fisherman lands state, world record blue sucker
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse on catching the first state record fish of 2023 – an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. Uebinger was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997.
Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine
One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
KOMU
Columbia location among Bed Bath & Beyond store closures
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores — including its Columbia location — just a week after the struggling retailer announced the closure of 87 locations. The store, located at 205 N. Stadium Blvd, had window signs Wednesday advertising a closing sale with 10% to 30% off the entire store, according to the Columbia Missourian. It is near the vacant Macy's building, which closed in 2016.
KMOV
Mizzou students experience racism on social media, ask university to step in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV) -- Some students at the University of Missouri are dealing with racist social media posts that mention violence. They are asking the school to do more to help. Dozens of Black students sat in on a Board of Curators meeting Thursday night, hoping to have their voice...
Watch Elk Hunter Become the Hunted By a Fierce Mountain Lion
There have been numerous mountain lion sightings recently in Missouri. Most are short encounters where the cats flee back into the woods as soon as they're seen. One elk hunter recently learned the hard way that he had become the hunted - stalked by a fierce mountain lion. In Missouri,...
KRMS Radio
First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52
The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving. “Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the...
Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch
BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
abc17news.org
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to...
kwos.com
Power lines that cross I-70 near Columbia to be removed tonight; I-70 to close briefly
Mid-Missouri motorists can expect some delays tonight on I-70 west of the Sorrels overpass near Columbia, weather permitting. Boone Electric crews plan to remove a power line that stretches across the interstate, which will close both lanes in each direction at about 10 pm. This is at mile marker 122.
KRMS Radio
Lake Area Reaction From Lake Ozark Decision To Support Casino Bill
Reaction to the City of Lake Ozark going forward to adopt a resolution of support to Senate Judiciary Rule 14 to expand casino boat gambling and, presumably, land that boat along the Osage River in Lake Ozark is seemingly mixed. Speaking in favor of the concept during a special session...
myozarksonline.com
Central Ozarks Medical Clinic in Richland has announced the placement of two new Narcan vending machines in the area
Central Ozarks Medical Clinic in Richland has announced the placement of two new Narcan vending machines in the area. One is located at 401 South Jefferson in Lebanon and the other is at The HUB, A COMC Community Center at 1371 C Bagnell Dam Blvd at Lake Ozark. These machines are two of 4 to be placed in counties that COMC serves and are available for free use by the public. “There is no single solution to ending this epidemic that has taken the lives of thousands”, states COMC CEO Kelly Miller. “We can, however, take thoughtful steps to help shake the affliction of addiction from our communities. Narcan vending machines are a practical tool to prevent overdoses and save lives.” Narcan is a medication approved to reverse an overdose of opioids and is given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose to block the deadly effects of the overdose. The vending machines are manufactured by Vendtek and programmed to dispense free Narcan kits. Each kit includes two-single doses of Narcan, and instructions for use. The machine is free to access 24/7 with no personal information taken. Two additional vending machines will be added within weeks at Mid-County Fire Protection in Camdenton and the Pulaski County Health Department in Crocker. To learn more and to receive assistance with substance abuse, contact COMC at 877-406-2662, www.CentralOzark.org, or contact the South Central Missouri Area of Narcotics Anonymous at 800-945-4673 or www.scmoana.org.
kwos.com
A&E to profile mid-Missouri’s Lynlee Renick case tonight
A high-profile mid-Missouri murder case with ties to Columbia, Jefferson City and New Florence will receive national attention again on Thursday evening. Former Columbia spa owner Lynlee Renick is serving a 16-year prison sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action for the 2017 death of her husband Ben, who was shot to death in his Montgomery County snake barn. The scene was so horrific that Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies first thought Ben Renick had been attacked by anacondas.
Ameren solar farm approved for Audrain County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Public Service Commission gave the OK on Thursday for Ameren to operate a solar farm in Audrain County, according to a press release from the Commission. The PSC approved an agreement -- filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri, staff of the PSC and Renew Missouri -- which The post Ameren solar farm approved for Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mexico Public Safety asks for help looking for missing man
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Mexico Public Safety Department is looking for Randy Lee Kniepfel, 64, who did not arrive at work Saturday morning. Kneipfel's cousin called in concerned when he didn't show up at work at 5:30 a.m. and she couldn't find him at his apartment. A neighbor said they saw Kneipfel talking to an unknown The post Mexico Public Safety asks for help looking for missing man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Tracking morning snow, and a cold end to the work week
TODAY: Rain is coming to an end early this morning, and will transition to snow. Accumulations will be light for most who see snow. Those along and north of a line from the lake area to Fulton and Mexico will see chances for at least a trace of snow. Snow fall will be most intense in places like Marshall, Brunswick, Moberly, and Macon so these are the communities with the best chance of at least an inch and may see up to two inches in some spots. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Saline, Chariton, and Macon counties until noon Thursday. Snow will wrap up by late morning, and as it does so, it will be transitioning back to rain. This rain will be out of mid-Missouri by the afternoon. This afternoon is drier, with temperatures climbing just back into the low-40s, meaning conditions are prime for any accumulated snow to begin melting. Some breaks in the clouds are possible by late afternoon.
krcgtv.com
Woman found stabbed on Highway 63, Columbia police seek information
Columbia police asked the public for more information after they found a woman who had been stabbed. According to a post on the Columbia Police Facebook page, on Friday morning, someone called 911 with a report of a woman who was seriously injured and was on the side of Highway 63, north of the connector with Interstate 70.
kttn.com
Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road
A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
