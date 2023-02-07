Central Ozarks Medical Clinic in Richland has announced the placement of two new Narcan vending machines in the area. One is located at 401 South Jefferson in Lebanon and the other is at The HUB, A COMC Community Center at 1371 C Bagnell Dam Blvd at Lake Ozark. These machines are two of 4 to be placed in counties that COMC serves and are available for free use by the public. “There is no single solution to ending this epidemic that has taken the lives of thousands”, states COMC CEO Kelly Miller. “We can, however, take thoughtful steps to help shake the affliction of addiction from our communities. Narcan vending machines are a practical tool to prevent overdoses and save lives.” Narcan is a medication approved to reverse an overdose of opioids and is given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose to block the deadly effects of the overdose. The vending machines are manufactured by Vendtek and programmed to dispense free Narcan kits. Each kit includes two-single doses of Narcan, and instructions for use. The machine is free to access 24/7 with no personal information taken. Two additional vending machines will be added within weeks at Mid-County Fire Protection in Camdenton and the Pulaski County Health Department in Crocker. To learn more and to receive assistance with substance abuse, contact COMC at 877-406-2662, www.CentralOzark.org, or contact the South Central Missouri Area of Narcotics Anonymous at 800-945-4673 or www.scmoana.org.

