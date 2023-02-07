ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 arrested after alleged string of motor vehicle burglaries in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people were arrested Wednesday after allegedly being linked to a series of motor vehicle burglaries that took place Tuesday evening going into Wednesday. According to a news release from the Canyon Police Department, officers arrested two suspects from Amarillo, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, who were allegedly linked to the […]
CANYON, TX
KFDA

26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas. The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Arrest Made in Amarillo Hotel Homicide, Marks 2nd for 2023

Amarillo continues to see crime, and it seems that "new year, new you" doesn't work for the yellow city. The 2nd homicide of 2023 occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, February 5th at 7:28 am, Amarillo Police received information on a possible homicide at a local hotel located in the 4600 block of East I-40. Upon arriving at the scene APD found Kendra Vela, a 31-year-old female, dead. She was located in a room at the hotel with apparent gunshot wounds.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Planned protests in Amarillo over abortion meds lawsuit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are two planned protests set to take place in Downtown Amarillo on Saturday, regarding a federal lawsuit on abortion medications. Background on the litigation:An Amarillo nonprofit organization, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, filed a lawsuit with a group of doctors and other associations, against the FDA surrounding the use of Mifepristone […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6, ballot. Sam Burnett is now in the race for mayor. Council Place One has the most candidates with Kelsey Richardson and Josh Craft joining the race. Katt Massey...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

West Plains mounts huge comeback to take down Pampa

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves took on the Pampa Harvesters at home on Friday night. The Harvesters got off to a hot start, taking a commanding lead over the Wolves who’ve already locked up the 3-seed in the district standings. Pampa led by as much as...
PAMPA, TX
KLST/KSAN

Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Blackburn died after a battle with kidney cancer. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Facts you might not know about Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re passing through on Route 66 or your end goal is to reach Amarillo by morning, the cultural and economic center of the Texas Panhandle has something to offer to everyone. While it may be best known for its involvement in Route 66 or attractions such as Wonderland Amusement Park […]
AMARILLO, TX

