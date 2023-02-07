Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: Reported Explosion In Borger, Texas; Visible Smoke Column
In this video featured in the Hutchinson County Breaking News & Events group, the smoke is seen billowing from the area of Florida and Highway 152. In unconfirmed reports as of this time of publishing, first responders intend to allow the fire to burn until it can be safely contained.
2 arrested after alleged string of motor vehicle burglaries in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people were arrested Wednesday after allegedly being linked to a series of motor vehicle burglaries that took place Tuesday evening going into Wednesday. According to a news release from the Canyon Police Department, officers arrested two suspects from Amarillo, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, who were allegedly linked to the […]
abc7amarillo.com
Document: Woman killed at hotel on I-40 shot in the head, friend found body
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A friend of a woman killed in a hotel on I-40 found her body. According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported Sunday's murder to Amarillo police. She said she had been hanging out with Kendra Vela at WoodSpring Suites but left at some point.
Go Home! Too Many Teenage Hoodlums Are Out Past Amarillo’s Curfew
It's 10 pm, do you know where your children are? That would open up and lead into our newscast when I was growing up in Chicago. I found out it was not just Chicago that used that each night. I was young and wondered why that needed to be said.
KFDA
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas. The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years...
‘Large Tank Fire’ reported in Borger, according to Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management
Officials with the city of Borger and the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management stated there is a "large tank fire" near Eastside Park in Borger.
Abortion medication lawsuit leads to protests in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two protests took place on Feb. 11 in downtown Amarillo in response to a federal lawsuit on abortion medications that was filed on November 18th, 2022. The “Stand for Life,” an anti-abortion protest began on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Federal building. The Women’s March protest was also held today […]
abc7amarillo.com
Soldier, 26, dies at Amarillo hospital after experiencing 'medical emergency' on airplane
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A soldier stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia died in Amarillo after an inflight medical emergency. Pfc. Kaleb H. Franklin, 26, was on his way to the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California on Tuesday when his medical emergency began. Medical personnel began CPR.
The Results Are In! The Best Bar In Amarillo For Older People Is…
A couple of weeks ago, I lamented that I couldn't find a bar to go to. Yes, I know there are plenty around town, but I wanted a place I could go that wasn't surrounded by 20-somethings, not that there's anything wrong with that. I mentioned how I had a...
Arrest Made in Amarillo Hotel Homicide, Marks 2nd for 2023
Amarillo continues to see crime, and it seems that "new year, new you" doesn't work for the yellow city. The 2nd homicide of 2023 occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, February 5th at 7:28 am, Amarillo Police received information on a possible homicide at a local hotel located in the 4600 block of East I-40. Upon arriving at the scene APD found Kendra Vela, a 31-year-old female, dead. She was located in a room at the hotel with apparent gunshot wounds.
KFDA
Catholic Charities of Tx Panhandle hosting ‘Superbowl of Caring’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will be holding it’s “Superbowl of Caring” the next two days. The organization will have donation barrels at the exit of the Coulter Walmart Supercenter Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is asking...
KFDA
Officials identify victim in Thursday morning house fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department identified the victim who died in a house fire early Thursday morning in northwest Amarillo. AFD said 72-year-old Betty Moore was found dead outside of the house fire. No other injuries were reported. About 4:21 a.m., fire crews were called out to the...
Like Reality Shows? It Doesn’t Get Realer Than Amarillo Traffic Cams.
Look, I'm a total junkie for strange and obscure things. I love finding stuff that most people don't know about or realize, yet somehow give you so much info on something that it becomes part of a daily routine. I think I've found just the thing, and it'll help you...
Planned protests in Amarillo over abortion meds lawsuit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are two planned protests set to take place in Downtown Amarillo on Saturday, regarding a federal lawsuit on abortion medications. Background on the litigation:An Amarillo nonprofit organization, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, filed a lawsuit with a group of doctors and other associations, against the FDA surrounding the use of Mifepristone […]
Amarillo Fire respond to late night fire on North Polk
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) released information regarding a structure fire on Tuesday night in the 1600 block of North Polk Street, which they said was caused by a cigarette. AFD reported that at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, crews were called to a fire in the 1600 block […]
KFDA
City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6, ballot. Sam Burnett is now in the race for mayor. Council Place One has the most candidates with Kelsey Richardson and Josh Craft joining the race. Katt Massey...
KFDA
West Plains mounts huge comeback to take down Pampa
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves took on the Pampa Harvesters at home on Friday night. The Harvesters got off to a hot start, taking a commanding lead over the Wolves who’ve already locked up the 3-seed in the district standings. Pampa led by as much as...
Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Blackburn died after a battle with kidney cancer. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according […]
abc7amarillo.com
Woman shot to death in hotel room on I-40, suspect arrested at another hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman was shot to death Sunday morning in a hotel room on I-40. The suspect was arrested Sunday night at another hotel across the interstate. Around 7:30 a.m., Amarillo police responded to WoodSpring Suites, located at 4601 East I-40 ,for a possible homicide. Officers...
Facts you might not know about Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re passing through on Route 66 or your end goal is to reach Amarillo by morning, the cultural and economic center of the Texas Panhandle has something to offer to everyone. While it may be best known for its involvement in Route 66 or attractions such as Wonderland Amusement Park […]
Comments / 0