WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - There was a different type of letter of intent signed today in Wapakoneta, not for a college but a path for a future career. Most generally when a high school senior signs their letter of intent, it is to go to college, but Hannah Prine is looking beyond college and finding a career. She signed a letter to work for Mercy Health-Saint Rita's while she is studying at Rhodes State College to become a nurse. Prine did an internship with the hospital, through the Wapakoneta Internship Network or WIN program, where she was able to check out different departments at the hospital, to get a better idea of her future.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO