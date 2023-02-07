Read full article on original website
University of Findlay students learn from East Palestine Train Derailment in preparedness program
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Students at the University of Findlay are receiving training in disaster management, wastewater treatment, and more in order to be prepared when the worst happens. The train derailment in East Palestine has many Ohioans watching as emergency crews work on scene -- and some of those...
12 outstanding students recognized by the Lima Noon Optimist Club
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Noon Optimist Club taking time today to recognize some of Allen County's outstanding high school juniors and seniors. The service club held its annual "Youth Appreciation Program", where they honored 12 students for their leadership, volunteerism, and overall service to the area. The students were nominated by their school or by the Allen County 4-H Club. This is one of the optimist club's favorite programs because they say they are all about promoting kids and their potential.
Wapakoneta senior signs letter of intent to secure a career at Mercy Health-St. Rita's
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - There was a different type of letter of intent signed today in Wapakoneta, not for a college but a path for a future career. Most generally when a high school senior signs their letter of intent, it is to go to college, but Hannah Prine is looking beyond college and finding a career. She signed a letter to work for Mercy Health-Saint Rita's while she is studying at Rhodes State College to become a nurse. Prine did an internship with the hospital, through the Wapakoneta Internship Network or WIN program, where she was able to check out different departments at the hospital, to get a better idea of her future.
Kessler Estates Senior Living hosts seminar on identity theft for seniors
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Kessler Estates Senior Living hosts an educational seminar for seniors regarding identity theft and ways to avoid getting scammed. The older generation's increased use of social media has made them become an even bigger target for identity theft and with the internet's ever-evolving scammers have discovered new and very creative ways to target senior citizens. American Township Police Chief Michael Haines talked about the different methods he's seen scammers use and how they can target their victims using public information found online.
Upcoming clinic wants to assist eligible individuals with sealing of records and expungement
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you are finding it difficult to find employment or a place to live due to a conviction on your record, you may want to attend an upcoming clinic. In an effort to improve the quality of life for eligible individuals that have a criminal record, the City of Lima is teaming up with local agencies to provide a "sealing of records and expungement clinic". The J Williamson Law Firm is heading it up and encourages individuals looking to have their record cleared to apply for the clinic to see if they qualify.
Group in early stages of bringing a history museum to Bluffton
BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - There's a lot of history in the village of Bluffton, and a new group is working towards creating a museum to show it off. The Bluffton Historical Society held their second meeting this evening to discuss a new name for the group and appoint officers. Plans were also made to set up meetings with existing museums to learn more about what will need to be done to bring a museum to Bluffton.
Allen County Fairgrounds welcomes area farmers for annual Ag and Agronomy Day
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fairgrounds held their annual Ag and Agronomy Day where farmers catch up on the latest trends in the agriculture world to benefit their operations. Nathan Kitchens takes a closer look. Area farmers and those with agriculture interests gathered at the Allen County...
Local Girl Scout Builds Little Free Library for Lima Memorial Health System Pediatrics
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- A local girl scout made a generous donation to ensure that all kids have access to free books!. 12 year-old Kaelee Burkholder with Girl Scout Troop 21252 donated a Little Free Library to the Lima Memorial Health System Pediatrics Office. On Tuesday Evening, Kaelee and her fellow girl scouts filled the library with free age-appropriate books to kids of all ages. Kaelee constructed and painted the library herself for her Girl Scout Bronze Award Project where she put in 20 hours of work to build. Before the ceremony, we spoke with Kaelee on why this project was very important to fulfill.
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Support local art at The Met from 6 to 9 p.m. today, as the downtown venue will host an exhibition featuring local artist Rachel Hellman. Hellman is a student at Bluffton University. The event is free and open to the public. Lima Land Poetry Slam. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Poets, musicians,...
Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers
After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
Project moving forward for new administration and child support enforcement agency buildings
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The time is right and the process has begun to find a new home for seven Allen County agencies. Commissioners passed a resolution to start negotiating to enter into a contract with the WDC Group LLC out of Springfield to design a new administration building and child support enforcement agency building. The company will look at the county's needs and determine the size and cost of the project. Ten million dollars of unrestricted "ARPA" dollars are earmarked for the project and county debt services funds will also be utilized.
Trumpet legend Wynton Marsalis leads free concert for local students
“Music education is important for our country,” Grammy winner says in Springfield stop. More than 1,300 middle school, high school and college students from throughout the area watched a free concert in Springfield on Thursday by Wynton Marsalis, one of the most accomplished trumpeters in music history. All it...
Law enforcement situation delays start of day for Bath schools
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath schools delayed the start of classes for two hours Tuesday morning “due to an ongoing law enforcement situation in Allen County,” according to Bath schools. Additional information was not immediately available.
Residents: What’s next for Memorial Hall?
ALLEN COUNTY — Residents throughout the city of Lima wonder what will happen with Memorial Hall. The building remains standing after being built more than 100 years ago. In recent meetings, Allen County commissioners received inquiries about the future of Memorial Hall. Commissioner Cory Noonan weighed in on the facility.
Local domestic violence center breathes new life after being at risk for permanent closure
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Support from the local community and a new collaboration with the Seneca County Department of Job & Family Services has provided new life for the First Step Center for Domestic Violence services in Fostoria. According to the First Step Center, this support means First Step will...
Area seniors celebrate an early Valentine's Day with the Big Band Sweetheart Dance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Valentine's Day is just around the corner but it's never too early to celebrate. Senior citizens were invited to the Big Band Sweetheart Dance Thursday afternoon. "Al Best Band" was there and performed many of the songs guests grew up dancing to. Members of the band wanted attendees to feel as if they were falling in love all over again.
Lima Symphony Orchestra's Family Concert features wall to wall percussion
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's become a regional favorite that brings people of all ages together for a toe-tapping good time. Sunday is the Lima Symphony Orchestra's family concert. This year's performance centers around percussion. The sounds of drums, buckets, sticks, and more will be heard as Canadian percussionist Vern Griffiths entertains the audience. It's sure to be an afternoon of "pounding" fun for the whole family.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Gregory Reynolds and Mari Andrews, both of Lima; Nhu Tran of Adrian, Michigan, and Chia Tsai of Lima; Sarah Bales and Shauna Firstenberger, both of Lima; William Bernier and Ivy Young, both of Lima; Robert Hough and Diana Henderson, both of Lima; Larry Fett and Shirley Drew, both of Lima; Robert Smith and Debbie Gilbert, both of Lima; Kenneth Barnett and Sara Fish, both of Lima; Devyn McVicker and Danielle Carmack, both of Delphos; and Logan Jones and Jordan Williams, both of Lima.
Enter Exit 4 to make an escape
LIMA — A new business in Lima is offering the opportunity to make an escape without ever leaving town. Exit 4 is accepting bookings at the Lima location at 2062 N. Cable Road. Hours are Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 10 p.m.
City of Lima extends time for residents facing code violations
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima making some changes to meet the request of residents facing code violations. Homeowners used to have a 15-day time frame to appeal property maintenance code violations. The city received complaints that it was not enough time for residents to take action and has decided to extend that time frame to 45 days to improve the process.
