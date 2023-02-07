ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 0

Related
atptour.com

The Tour: ATP Stars Make 2023 Predictions

Novak Djokovic proved once again that he is the master of Melbourne when he won his 10th Australian Open title last month. While the Serbian said he was far from confident in his title chances at times due to his hamstring tear, several of his ATP Tour colleagues had no problem correctly picking him to reclaim the crown at the year's first Grand Slam.
atptour.com

Moment In Time: Felix Reflects On Rotterdam Triumph

When Felix Auger-Aliassime steps onto court at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam this week, he will be returning to the scene of his first ATP Tour title triumph. The Canadian arrived at the ATP 500 event in 2022 in confident mood after reaching the quarter-finals at the Australian Open. Determined to have a positive week, Auger-Aliassime quickly found his range in the Netherlands.
atptour.com

Shelton Meets Giron, Paul & Isner Could Collide In Delray Beach

Alcaraz to face Fognini or Djere on ATP Tour return in Buenos Aires. Seeded for the first time at an ATP Tour event, #NextGenATP American Ben Shelton will not be guaranteed all the home support when he steps out for his first-round clash at next week’s Delray Beach Open.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy