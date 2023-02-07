Read full article on original website
The Tour: ATP Stars Make 2023 Predictions
Novak Djokovic proved once again that he is the master of Melbourne when he won his 10th Australian Open title last month. While the Serbian said he was far from confident in his title chances at times due to his hamstring tear, several of his ATP Tour colleagues had no problem correctly picking him to reclaim the crown at the year's first Grand Slam.
Moment In Time: Felix Reflects On Rotterdam Triumph
When Felix Auger-Aliassime steps onto court at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam this week, he will be returning to the scene of his first ATP Tour title triumph. The Canadian arrived at the ATP 500 event in 2022 in confident mood after reaching the quarter-finals at the Australian Open. Determined to have a positive week, Auger-Aliassime quickly found his range in the Netherlands.
Shelton Meets Giron, Paul & Isner Could Collide In Delray Beach
Alcaraz to face Fognini or Djere on ATP Tour return in Buenos Aires. Seeded for the first time at an ATP Tour event, #NextGenATP American Ben Shelton will not be guaranteed all the home support when he steps out for his first-round clash at next week’s Delray Beach Open.
Wu Becomes First Chinese Man To Reach ATP Tour Final With Fritz Upset In Dallas
The fast-rising Wu Yibing scored the biggest win of his blossoming career on Saturday at the Dallas Open. In addition to the personal milestone of his first Top 10 victory against Taylor Fritz, the 23-year-old became the first Chinese man to reach an ATP Tour final in the Open Era.
