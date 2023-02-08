ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

McKeesport Officer Shooting: What we’ve learned about the suspect, Johnathan Morris

By WPXI.com News Staff
 6 days ago
Channel 11 News is learning more about the man police said is responsible for shooting two McKeesport police officers on Monday, killing one of them.

Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle has learned new details from sources about the suspect, Johnathan Morris.

Morris served in the military and suffered from PTSD, according to the criminal complaint. His mother is also a former employee of the McKeesport Police Department. Police said they were familiar with him.

Target 11 has also learned Morris’ mother filed a wrongful termination suit against the City of McKeesport, claiming racial and gender discrimination after she was fired.

Sources told Target 11 Morris served in the Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp LeJeune in North Carolina. Morris also spent time in Maryland and Florida.

Earle went through court documents, and Morris does not appear to have any prior criminal record or civil cases in Pennsylvania.

Morris is still in the hospital after being shot multiple times in the legs during Monday’s shooting, but he will eventually be taken to Allegheny County Jail.

He is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, assaulting a law enforcement officer and criminal attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

    • Comments / 11

    Sandy Payne
    5d ago

    It doesn't mention if he was ever deployed. if he wad not where did the PTSD come from. Not to mention apparently the guns weren't secure. A mom, who was a cop, with a son with mental issues, has guns in the house. Does that make sense?

    Reply(2)
    3
    Dana Ghrist
    5d ago

    when the officers got to the call they said she told them he had a gun and was being aggressive plus he ran away and had two strangers video tape everything if the cops found him he told them because they wanted to kill him. he was already in that frame of mind and my God I wish to God he would have just kept going the other way and that the poor officers never would have encountered him. that poor little baby girl has to grow up without her father and his fiance has to go on without the love of her life 💖. it's the worst thing I have heard about happening down that way in a few years and that's saying something with shootings happening daily it seems. I grew up in McKeesport and stayed until I turned 49. I moved to Butler county and I am now 53 and I would never ever ever ever go back down that way!!! prayers for the whole department and the other officer and his family too

    Reply
    3
     

    ABOUT

    WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

     https://www.wpxi.com/

