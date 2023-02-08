McKeesport Officer Shooting: What we’ve learned about the suspect, Johnathan Morris

Channel 11 News is learning more about the man police said is responsible for shooting two McKeesport police officers on Monday, killing one of them.

Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle has learned new details from sources about the suspect, Johnathan Morris.

Morris served in the military and suffered from PTSD, according to the criminal complaint. His mother is also a former employee of the McKeesport Police Department. Police said they were familiar with him.

Target 11 has also learned Morris’ mother filed a wrongful termination suit against the City of McKeesport, claiming racial and gender discrimination after she was fired.

Sources told Target 11 Morris served in the Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp LeJeune in North Carolina. Morris also spent time in Maryland and Florida.

Earle went through court documents, and Morris does not appear to have any prior criminal record or civil cases in Pennsylvania.

Morris is still in the hospital after being shot multiple times in the legs during Monday’s shooting, but he will eventually be taken to Allegheny County Jail.

He is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, assaulting a law enforcement officer and criminal attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

