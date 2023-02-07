Read full article on original website
Rochester Speakeasy Named One of the Best in the Country
I have to give a big shoutout to what I believe is the only speakeasy in Rochester, Minnesota that has now been named one of the best not just in Minnesota but in the entire country! It's pretty cool that a place like this is right in our backyard. If...
Large Apartment Project Proposed For Rochester YMCA Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A real estate investment firm headquartered in North Dakota has decided to enter the Rochester market by proposing a large downtown project. The firm, Enclave, has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities to acquire the former YMCA property on the south edge of downtown Rochester next to Soldiers Field Memorial Park. The company is proposing a seven-story, nearly 220-unit, multi-family residential project at the site.
Check Out The New Restaurant Now Open in Southeast Minnesota
While Rochester is having one business close after another, some happy news showed up in a town nearby in Southeast Minnesota. A new restaurant is now open and if you'd like a look at the menu, check below - we've got a photo!. Center Family Restaurant Now Open in Dodge...
900+ Jumping in Freezing Water at Polar Plunge in Rochester
900+ Jumping In Freezing Water This Weekend in Rochester, Minnesota. This weekend in Rochester, Minnesota, there is a free event that you can watch that I HIGHLY RECOMMEND! Hundreds of people are putting on their brave faces, quite a few will be throwing on some pretty amazing costumes and they will be jumping into some freezing cold water. Yes. This is happening in the frozen land of 10,000 lakes at Foster Arends on Saturday, February 11th.
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
One of Rochester’s Most Authentic Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
It's an excruciating decision for us because we love the restaurant, our loyal regulars, and the team of people who made this place what it was. We love what we do and it breaks our hearts to say goodbye. A Rochester, Minnesota restaurant that started as a food truck and...
KAAL-TV
Two SE Minnesota cheesemakers to compete in 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
(ABC 6 News) – Two southeast Minnesota cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Dairy Farmers of America from Zumbrota and Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. from Rochester and Faribault, will compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states in the championship contest Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wisc.
KAAL-TV
Salt, sand mixture available for residents to treat icy sidewalks
(ABC 6 News) – In the interest of public safety, Rochester Public Works wants to remind property owners to stay on top of removing snow and ice from sidewalks. Residents can obtain a bucket of free salt/sand mixture to help address ice issues that occur during the freeze/thaw cycles that are common at this time of the year.
KIMT
GoFundMe page set up for Rochester's Second Street Joe
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a man who has been making “waves” in Rochester for a long time. Joe Johnson is widely known as Second Street Joe for waving flags as people pass him by, but fundraiser organizer Dean Allen says Johnson has had a string of health problems in the past year.
Rochester Downtown Alliance Names Interim Executive Director
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former President of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce has been selected to serve as the interim Executive Director of the Rochester Downtown Alliance. Kathleen Harrington is scheduled to begin serving in the temporary leadership position next Monday. Prior to leaving the local Chamber...
KAAL-TV
SMART Transit announces Austin, Albert Lea shuttle changes, trip pay increase
(ABC 6 News) – SMART Transit announced that passengers in both Austin and Albert Lea will have opportunities to go to new stops in each city on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Feb. 28. The new stops will include retail locations that were not previously offered. However, deviations to these...
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
Minnesota Zoo Welcomes a New, Adorable Baby Penguin to the Family
The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, MN made an exciting announcement earlier this week that two of their penguins had a baby! And I wish we were allowed to go cuddle the little guy because he's so cute. The baby and his parents, who are named George and Skittles by...
Three People, Six Dogs Escape Rochester Structure Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a blaze near power lines, electrical wires and a propane tank in northwest Rochester Wednesday night. The Rochester Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the fire shortly before 10:40 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive found a detached garage at a residence in the 3900 block of 5th St. Northwest fully engulfed in flames.
Propose at Amazing Restaurant in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Score Big
Know anyone who is thinking of popping the question on Valentine's Day? If you do...or it is you...you should find the closest Cracker Barrel and do it there. Throw rose petals on the table, eat a few biscuits, and stick that ring in a piece of strawberry cheesecake because 5 people who propose there are scoring big!
KAAL-TV
How did a Grand Meadow man convicted of violent crimes obtain a Mower County gun permit?
(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this week, ABC 6 News reported on a Grand Meadow man’s pending court cases in Mower County. According to Mower County law enforcement, Nicholas Sneed was initially charged with illegally owning firearms and ammunition, based on several previous felony convictions. The Mower County...
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
Rochester Is Getting HOT!…Or Is That Just The New Mobile Sauna?
One luxury in life that I'm a fan of is a sauna. There is nothing better than sitting in a sauna in Minnesota on a cold, freezing day. I LOVE sitting in a sauna. A Rochester business is bringing that sauna love to their store and showing off Rochester's only mobile sauna. Yes...a sauna on wheels!
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County accuses Rochester woman of swinging lead pipe at student, orders John Marshall to submit security footage of alleged incident
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court ordered Rochester Public Schools Thursday to provide footage of an incident from May 2022, where the mother of a student allegedly tried to hit another student with a lead pipe during a fight. According to court documents, Rochester police reported to John...
New Task Force Formed to Assist With Downtown Rochester Recovery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A new task force is being formed to address the many challenges faced by businesses and other entities in downtown Rochester due to the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A news release says the Downtown Rochester Task Force will include members from the City...
