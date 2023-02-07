ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

scoringlive.com

Saint Louis survives over Kailua; will play Moanalua in semis

Saint Louis' Jordan Posiulai scores on a putback against Kailua in the first half of a quarterfinal matchup. CJ Caraang | SL. When the brackets for Heide & Cook Division I Boys Basketball Championships were released, Saint Louis coach Dan Hale knew that his Crusaders were in for a dogfight in the quarterfinals against Kailua.
KAILUA, HI
scoringlive.com

Hawaii Baptist stuns Seabury Hall, will face top seed Kohala in semis

Hawaii Baptist started off fast then needed late game heroics to stun fourth seeded Seabury Hall, 63-62, advancing to the semifinals of the Heide & Cook/Division II boys basketball championships. Eli Shibuya poured in 30 points and added six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Eagles, going point...
MAKAWAO, HI
scoringlive.com

Campbell claws past Kahuku to face Maryknoll in semifinals

It was ugly, but a win is a win. Mason Muaau hit a clutch free throw and blocked a potential game-tying 3-pointer to help fifth-ranked and second-seeded Campbell hold off Kahuku, 43-40, in the quarterfinals of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Division I Boys Basketball State Championships at McKinley's Student Council Gymnasium.
KAHUKU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5

February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM HST. |. Hawaii plays a critical role in national security and the military’s strategy in the Indo Pacific...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Lease Negotiations Open for Ag Park Leases in Puna

The Department of Agriculture (“DOA”) is accepting applications to negotiate for agricultural leases. Applications and information regarding the lease dispositions are available at the DOA’s Agricultural Resource Management Division (“ARMD”), 1428 South King Street, Honolulu, and 16 East Lanikaula, Hilo, or by calling the following toll-free numbers from: Kauai, (808) 274-3141, ext. 39473; Maui, (808) 984-2400, ext. 39473; Molokai and Lanai, 1‑800-468-4644, ext. 39473; Oahu, (808) 973-9473; or on Hawaii island, (808) 974-4150, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. Information is also available on the DOA’s website at http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/arm/.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Boulder the size of a washing machine crashes into Aiea home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A close call for residents of an Aiea home when a boulder crashes into their wall overnight. It happened on Pono Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A large rock knocked a retaining wall before slamming into the home. Homeowner Tyler Ramelb said the rock landed just a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Weird Al Yankovic is coming to Hawaii

Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall. What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered. Michael Bolton tests Kelly Clarkson's music knowledge. Plus, a massive stash of acorns discovered in California. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Holding state...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii teen overcomes liquid scald burn injuries

Microwaves are a common item in our kitchens, but doctors said they could also lead to some serious burns as many times people do not realize how piping hot liquids coming out of the microwave could cause an accident in the blink of an eye.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Diem 99 Cafe, New Location & Great Party Platters

Diem 99 Cafe is a restaurant that has roots in the former 99 Ranch Supermarket. Locally owned and operated for over 22 years, the restaurant now resides in Sand Island, and Living808 went down to check it out! They have a variety of Vietnamese dishes; from bahn mi and pho to summer rolls and bbq chicken platters. Huynh Le, Owner of Diem 99 Cafe, joined us to talk about the menu, and featured party platters, perfect for the big game.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge

A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Windy conditions expected through early next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds are expected to ramp up this week and remain strong through early next week. Winds will be from the east and generally peak at 20 to 35 mph in the coming days, including this weekend. Showers will remain light and windward through next week, with no heavy rain expected at […]
HONOLULU, HI

