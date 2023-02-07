At around 11:45 this morning, DPS State Troopers and CCSO pulled over two vehicles traveling together along I-40 near Walnut Canyon roughly 9 miles east of Flagstaff. The vehicle that the DPS Trooper had pulled over, fled the stop as the DPS Trooper was about to make contact with the driver. The female driver of the vehicle the CCSO Deputy had pulled over was placed under arrest for driving with a possible suspended license and placed into the backseat of the deputy’s patrol car. As the CCSO Deputy was finishing paperwork, the passenger of the vehicle jumped into the driver’s seat and fled from the scene as well. The CCSO Deputy began chasing the vehicle with the female prisoner in the backseat. Within seconds of beginning to chase the car, the female prisoner jumped from the CCSO deputies moving vehicle and sustained serious injuries. The CCSO Deputy terminated his pursuit of the fleeing car and began rendering first aid to the female prisoner. Meanwhile, the pursuit the DPS Trooper was involved in reached speeds topping 120 miles per hour while traveling west on I-40 toward Flagstaff. The city of Flagstaff Police was called to assist in the search as well as a DPS helicopter. As of this writing, neither vehicle is believed to have been located, nor have any of the suspects. The female prisoner was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center with leg injuries. The only description we have is of the vehicle and driver of the incident involving the CCSO Deputy. The car is a black Dodge Charger with a police-style spotlight on the left pillar and New Mexico plates. The driver is a Hispanic male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, a gold watch, a short beard, and tattoos on both arms.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO