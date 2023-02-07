Read full article on original website
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy
Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
