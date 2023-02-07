Read full article on original website
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
How to watch all the Chucky movies in order: Every ‘Child’s Play’ and ‘Chucky’ movie in chronological order
Chucky the doll is one of the most iconic horror villains ever created, and he is instantly recognizable to even non-horror fans. The face of the legendary and long-running Child’s Play franchise is frequently put alongside other slasher luminaries like Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Jason Voorhees. The murderous lump of plastic has taken the starring role in eight movies and a popular TV series, making him one of American horror’s most prolific villains.
Director of new indie horror film The Outwaters looks to slay on its opening weekend
The movie is presented in the found-footage style used in films such as The Blair Witch Project, REC and Cloverfield, but what unspools in the second half is singularly disorienting.
The first gory look at Samara Weaving’s new cult horror flick promises bloodshed
Samara Weaving has become something of an “it girl” for bombastic action horror flicks following some tremendous roles over the las few years, and her next one promises more bloodshed than ever before. Weaving continues to cement herself as a strong candidate for this generation’s greatest scream queen,...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
The long-delayed reboot of a Stephen King classic that already got 8 sequels and a remake finally finds a home
The Stephen King business is still booming, with literally dozens of the horror icon’s works currently in various stages of development or production, so you may have completely forgotten about Children of the Corn reboot that shot almost three years ago. A new spin on the famous story wasn’t...
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done
Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
Tugboat Captain Lucca in '1923' May Look Familiar to Some Viewers — Here's Why
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 1923 Season 1, Episode 5. The latest Yellowstone spin-off to hit Paramount Plus, 1923, features an all-star cast and an intriguing plot. It's not surprising that the show, which follows the Dutton family during the Great Depression era, would also attract attention for its cast of Hollywood legends like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
Without a ‘Black Adam’ sequel to fall back on, Dwayne Johnson promotes himself instead
In an alternate timeline – one that’s probably not to different from our own as fate would have it – the recently announced slate of DCU projects could have turned out a lot different, with Dwayne Johnson front-and-center. It wouldn’t be too hard to imagine the new...
Turn on all the lights before watching the trailer for Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman
Is The Boogeyman financed by Big Electricity? The horror movie's first trailer certainly seems to suggest that light is the antidote to whatever's hiding in the dark, be it in your closet or underneath the bed. The Boogeyman is based on a short story by Stephen King, originally published way...
‘You People’ Actor Claims Jonah Hill and Lauren London Kiss Was Made With CGI
You People cast member Andrew Schulz alleges the wedding sequence where Jonah Hill and Lauren London kiss was done using CGI. “There’s a hilarious thing, I don’t even know if I should share this shit, but the final scene, they don’t even kiss. It’s CGI. Swear to god, son,” Schulz said on the Brilliant Idiots podcast, which the comedian co-hosts with Charlamagne tha God.
The Best Horror Movies on Hulu
Seeking out the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story...
Fantastic Four Director Matt Shakman Breaks Silence on MCU Casting Rumors (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios is getting ready to begin their fifth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already getting some great reactions and will probably go down as the best in the Paul Rudd-led franchise. The film serves as the introduction to ...
Kevin Bacon Wants to Remake This ’90s Horror Film: ‘I’m Just Waiting for the Call’
Here's a hint: the original movie also stars Reba McEntire.
A bone-chilling new horror movie is coming to make you too afraid to ever visit a carnival again
Over the years, the versatile horror genre has featured a wild variety of different settings. From spooky haunted houses to abandoned psychiatric hospitals, each divine setting attracts a separate group of genre fanatics. Although, as a way to constantly expand the collective catalog and introduce new concepts, a new horror movie has promised to steer away from traditional settings and offer up a stomach-turning extravaganza that will make you completely terrified of clowns, fair snacks, and carnivals.
New "Exorcist" Movie In The Works
Heads will begin to roll - or at least, spin again - in a new version of the classic horror film, The Exorcist, which originally featured Linda Blair as a young woman violently possessed by evil spirits.
Best Found Footage Horror Movies, From 'Horror in the High Desert' to 'Rec'
Found footage is an ideal technique for the horror genre. It gives filmmakers the freedom to add realism in a way that can be truly terrifying. Generally, they do not require a high budget or a large cast or crew, and as a result, countless found footage horror movies have been made. To add to the realistic aims of this genre, unknown actors are often cast in the lead roles and much of the cinematography is done by the actors themselves. The first of its kind came in 1980 with Ruggero Deodato’s Cannibal Holocaust, a hugely controversial and graphic horror movie that fooled some audiences into thinking it was footage of real murders. Since the subgenre was popularized in 1999 – and then re-popularized in the mid-2000s – many non-horror movies have been shot in found fotage style such as Chronicle and Project X, but the style seems tailor-made for the horror genre. Here are 12 of the finest:
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ star offers blunt response as to why the show is ending
Much like the flagship original The Walking Dead series, the time has come to close the curtain on Fear the Walking Dead after the spinoff’s eight-season run. Series star Danay García, who plays Luciana on the show, recently took to Instagram Live to chat with fans, reminisce about her character, as well as address the matter of the spinoff series coming to an end.
