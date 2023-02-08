ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

4-year-old in critical condition after South Fulton shooting, police say

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IItMI_0kfkpCTL00

A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in South Fulton on Tuesday, authorities said.

Few details were released, but the shooting took place in the 5500 block of Hilltop Pass in Cedar Grove Village, a neighborhood of single-family homes, South Fulton police spokesman Capt. Derrick Rogers said. It is not clear what time it happened.

Police said the child, who has not been publicly identified, found a gun and shot himself. He was taken to a hospital.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances around the incident, Rogers said. Police said Wednesday that no one is in custody.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

11Alive

APD: Man dead, another injured following shooting

ATLANTA — A double shooting left one person dead, and another injured on Saturday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. The department said they received a call around 6:54 a,m. that two people had been shot at 100 Fulton St. SE. When officers arrived, they reportedly found two men shot and transported them to the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead, 1 injured in early morning southeast Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials confirmed that one person has died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area of 100 Fulton Street SE after reports of a shooting around 6:54 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two males with...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Two shot in botched Buckhead drug deal, suspect in custody

Two people were shot near Buckhead Village on Thursday evening in a dispute over a drug deal. A suspect is in custody. According to the report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of two people shot at 3005 Peachtree Road at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Feb. 9. Upon arrival, officers located […] The post Two shot in botched Buckhead drug deal, suspect in custody appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17-year-old girl with mental illness reported missing in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County officials have asked for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old Clayton County girl with multiple mental illnesses who was reported missing since Friday. According to Clayton County police officials, Ayesha O’Neal was last seen wearing a black hoodie and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
People

2 Students from Same Atlanta High School Found Dead, Police Say Cases Are Unrelated

An Atlanta area high school is mourning the deaths of two students that were found dead as authorities say the cases are unrelated. The remains of 16-year-old Susana Morales were found by a passerby near Drowning Creek Road in Dacula, Georgia, on Monday, according to 11 Alive. Susana, a student at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, about 20 minutes from Atlanta, was first reported missing over the summer.
DACULA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

