4-year-old in critical condition after South Fulton shooting, police say

A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in South Fulton on Tuesday, authorities said.

Few details were released, but the shooting took place in the 5500 block of Hilltop Pass in Cedar Grove Village, a neighborhood of single-family homes, South Fulton police spokesman Capt. Derrick Rogers said. It is not clear what time it happened.

Police said the child, who has not been publicly identified, found a gun and shot himself. He was taken to a hospital.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances around the incident, Rogers said. Police said Wednesday that no one is in custody.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.