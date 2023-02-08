WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers 2023 State of the Union address
(AP) US President Joe Biden delivers the 2023 State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol.
Watch the live video below:
MORE COVERAGE:
» The Jolt: What to watch in Biden’s State of the Union address
» State of the Union: How to watch
» Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
» Arkansas Gov. Sanders to offer State of the Union rebuttal
» Bono, a shooting hero, Nichols’ family members to join Biden
Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.
Comments / 0