Patrick Mahomes boycotting Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl meeting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
Washington Examiner
Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players
Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
Yardbarker
Report: Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance Fees Revealed
It seems a little crazy to me that the NFL can’t pay the artist a small fee from the sponsorship Apple is paying the league. But it’s good to know that artists won’t be totally screwed from the deal. I had always assumed they’d be compensated for the show, much like the athletes playing the game Sunday will.
Popculture
Congressman Blasts NFL for Rihanna's Halftime Performance
A Texas lawmaker highly disapproves of Rihanna's Super Bowl engagement. The Fenty businesswoman's first performance in nearly four years will be Sunday at the Apple Music halftime show. Republican Congressmen and former White House doctor Ronny Jackson from Texas explained why he wouldn't be watching. On Twitter and Truth Social, Jackson criticized the NFL for inviting the Barbadian singer to perform during Sunday's Super Bowl 57 halftime show. He argued that she should be removed from the show since the pop star previously tweeted pictures of a Cadillac with the words "F— Trump" spray-painted on it. "Rihanna spray painted 'F*** Donald Trump' on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!," Jackson tweeted.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of Shoes Big Sis Sterling Wants Baby Bro Bronze to Wear 'Every Day'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, in November 2022 Sterling Skye Mahomes is looking to style her baby brother for life! On her Instagram Story Saturday, mom Brittany Mahomes shared a photo of her 2-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, wearing an adorable pair of brown loafers of which his 23-month-old sister apparently highly approves. "Sterling wants him to wear these shoes every day," Brittany, 27, captioned the photo, along with two laughing emojis. RELATED: All About Patrick...
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Tom Brady officially retired? QB reportedly files paperwork with NFL, NFLPA
After the drama of last offseason and his early announcement this year, there will be constant questions this year about whether Tom Brady is retired for real. It looks as if Brady has taken a step toward making it official. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Brady filed his retirement papers with the NFL and the NFL Players Association, the next move after informing the team.
ng-sportingnews.com
Eagles Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins explains why Philadelphia sports fans are so intense: 'Philly loves hard'
Brian Dawkins played the first 13 seasons of his Hall of Fame career for the Eagles. A dozen years after the safety played his final season for the Broncos and five years since he helped the Eagles win Super Bowl 52 as their executive of football operations for player development, he remains one of Philadelphia's greatest sports legends.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kevin Burkhardt net worth & salary: How much money does Fox broadcaster make in 2023?
For the first time since Super Bowl 39, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will not be on the call as Fox's No. 1 broadcast team. That assignment instead will be handled by the new tandem of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, calling their first Super Bowl together. The two have received praise in their chemistry as Fox's top broadcast announcers, likely because they were both promoted from the No. 2 team to replace Buck and Aikman.
ng-sportingnews.com
How Ndamukong Suh's career changed with three Super Bowl appearances in five years
Ndamukong Suh is a Super Bowl regular now. Suh will participate in his third Super Bowl in five seasons with the Eagles on Sunday, part of a remarkable late career run for the 36 year old defensive tackle. Suh signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this season and has...
ng-sportingnews.com
Terry Bradshaw net worth & salary: How much money does Fox NFL analyst make in 2023?
Terry Bradshaw has been a prominent NFL figure for a long time. The Steelers legend was the first quarterback to ever win four Super Bowls and was a shoo-in Hall of Famer after his career ended in 1983. Bradshaw wasn't out of the spotlight long after his elbow gave out,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Super Bowl winners by team: Who has the most championships in NFL history?
After the Patriots' victory in Super Bowl 53, their sixth in nine trips under quarterback Tom Brady, it appeared there would be a new franchise taking over sole possession of Super Bowl championships in the NFL history books. But then Brady moved on to greener pastures in Tampa Bay and won a seventh on his own — the most by any player ever.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Brett Favre is suing Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee for defamation
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons over the last few months, and he's now hitting back. Favre sued media personalities - and former NFL colleagues - Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee for defamation on Thursday, alleging that both made false statements about the his alleged involvement in a welfare scandal.
ng-sportingnews.com
SN Q&A: Matthew Berry talks new 'Fantasy Life' partnership with Influential, Super Bowl 57 best bets
Matthew Berry is the biggest power player in fantasy sports. Now he's taking his "Fantasy Life" to a whole new level by drafting a new winning team. Berry, who not along ago established an eponymous media company based on his New York Times best-selling book, is now joining forces with Influential, the world's largest influencer marketing company.
ng-sportingnews.com
How many NFL teams have not won a Super Bowl? History of most appearances without a win
The Chiefs and Eagles have not only been on this stage before, but have won a Super Bowl in the last six years. Super Bowl 57 will be Kansas City's fifth appearance, with two wins under their belt, while Philadelphia is making its fourth appearance and aiming for championship No. 2.
ng-sportingnews.com
How much money do NFL players make for winning Super Bowl in 2023?
Every player in the NFL is striving towards one goal: Winning the Super Bowl. Getting the opportunity to lift the Lombardi Trophy is rare. Not everyone can be Tom Brady and have seven rings to his name. The Super Bowl winners aren't just walking away from the big game with...
Comments / 0