Who is Todd Grisham? Announcer & voice of Undisputed boxing game continues rise from WWE, ESPN, DAZN

For the first time since Super Bowl 39, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will not be on the call as Fox's No. 1 broadcast team. That assignment instead will be handled by the new tandem of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, calling their first Super Bowl together. The two have received praise in their chemistry as Fox's top broadcast announcers, likely because they were both promoted from the No. 2 team to replace Buck and Aikman.

2 DAYS AGO