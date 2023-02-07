Maple Leafs to Practice Outdoors for the First Time Since Pandemic Started, Schedule of Events

The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.

1 DAY AGO