ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maple Leafs to Practice Outdoors for the First Time Since Pandemic Started, Schedule of Events

By FanNation Inside The Maple Leafs
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cale Makar’s Injury and the Suspension That Should Have Been

Just when it seemed like things were getting better for the Colorado Avalanche on the injury front, the club was dealt a brutal blow in the form of Jeff Carter’s shoulder. The result is a completely preventable and unnecessary injury that will see Cale Makar sit out for the team’s upcoming road trip.
Yardbarker

Minnesota Wild’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy