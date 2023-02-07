Maple Leafs to Practice Outdoors for the First Time Since Pandemic Started, Schedule of Events

Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: Bo Horvat a comparable for Dylan Larkin, and the Red Wings could cost $800 million-plus
Bo Horvat‘s contract is a good comparable for Dylan Larkin. TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading on how Bo Horvat’s extension with the New York Islanders is a good comparable for Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Dylan Larkin. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Gino Reda: “Elsewhere. Right have Lou Lamoriello...
Cale Makar’s Injury and the Suspension That Should Have Been
Just when it seemed like things were getting better for the Colorado Avalanche on the injury front, the club was dealt a brutal blow in the form of Jeff Carter’s shoulder. The result is a completely preventable and unnecessary injury that will see Cale Makar sit out for the team’s upcoming road trip.
Minnesota Wild’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.
