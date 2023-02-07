Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn announces new ‘Batman’ movie featuring the unexpected debut of another Wayne
James Gunn has just announced that his future DCU line-up will involve a new Batman movie titled The Brave and the Bold. The film will introduce fans to the new version of the Caped Crusader in the DCU (different from Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s incarnation) and debut him alongside his estranged son Damian Wayne.
Jason Momoa says he filmed Aquaman 2 with multiple Batman actors
It's unclear which version of Batman Aquaman 2 could feature
Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’
“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
Michelle Pfeiffer Just Posted A Teaser From The New ‘Ant Man’ Movie
The marketing for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third and final installment of the Ant-Man trilogy, has finally ramped up for its February release. Marvel released new images and more details about the upcoming blockbuster tha...
People
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Jennifer Connelly wants Tom Cruise to be recognized by the Academy Awards. In a new interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Connelly, 52, called 60-year-old Cruise's performance as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun "extraordinary." "He does an amazing job...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Popculture
HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show
DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
goldderby.com
Joshua Seftel interview: ‘Stranger at the Gate’
Since Joshua Seftel started chronicling Mac McKinney for his short documentary, “Stranger at the Gate,” he’s gotten to see McKinney’s reactions to some of the more high profile incidents of violence against Muslims. Specifically, he recalled McKinney’s reaction to the tragedy in Christchurch, New Zealand where a man shot up two mosques and killed over 50 people. “Mac, I remember, told me, ‘That was me.’ He was like, it could have been me. He sees his old self in these kinds of acts of hate,” he tells Gold Derby during our recent web chat (watch the exclusive video interview above).
Oscars: Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh Among First-Time Nominees in Acting Categories
Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh are among the many first-time nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning. This year saw a total of 16 people who were first-time nominees in the acting categories.More from The Hollywood ReporterBaz Luhrmann on Austin Butler's Elvis Voice and Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla'Andrea Riseborough on Surprise Oscar Nom: "The Support Has Been Baffling"Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is -- Wait for It -- the Academy All six nominees for best leading actor received their first nod from the Academy. Butler scored the nomination for his...
Collider
10 Best Westerns Nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, According to IMDb
Since 1929, the Oscars have been the most glamorous and prestigious event in the movie industry. For decades, cinephiles have been excited to find out what the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will recognize as the best movie of each year. As the quintessential American film genre, the...
thedigitalfix.com
Jason Momoa’s Fast 10 movie villain is “bad news” for Dom Toretto
Empire magazine has some first-look images of new Fast and Furious cast members Jason Momoa and Brie Larson, who are joining the family for Fast and Furious 10. Momoa is a sparkly-jacketed, motorcycle-riding movie villain who is going to give Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto a run for his money.
James Gunn reportedly "ruffled feathers" at Warner Bros. with his DC comments
The DC Studios co-CEO had said Henry Cavill was "dicked around" by former regimes
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘The Flash’ poster makes clear DC knows you’re not watching the movie for Ezra Miller
For a movie about the Fastest Man Alive, The Flash movie sure has taken its sweet time in getting here. After years of running on the spot in development hell, the Ezra Miller vehicle has been endlessly pushed around the schedules over the past couple of years, but — almost unbelievably — it’s now just a few months away from sprinting onto the big screen. Ahead of a new trailer dropping this weekend at the Super Bowl, DC Studios has shared the first official poster for the film, teasing its big superhero team-up.
Collider
The Movie That Launched Steve McQueen and Michael Fassbender as Artists
Back in 2008, the world was not intimately aware of director Steve McQueen and actor Michael Fassbender. Neither one of these men was absent from the world of art before the year 2008 thanks to McQueen directing some acclaimed short films and working as an artist while Fassbender appeared in supporting roles in movies like 300. But long before their days of scoring Oscar nominations (and wins, in the case of McQueen), they were just two guys trying to get eyes on their indie British film Hunger. A challenging watch that didn’t smash any box office records when it first came out, Hunger ended up establishing several key motifs that McQueen and Fassbender would continue to be fascinated by in the years to come.
411mania.com
Fast X Trailer Teases Wild Stunts, Jason Momoa’s Revenge Plot
The trailer for Fast X has arrived with the usual mix of over-the-top action, family storylines and a massive star-studded cast. Universal Pictures released the trailer on Friday for the upcoming 10th film in the blockbuster franchise, and you can check it out below. The trailer reveals that Jason Momoa...
What to read to prepare for James Gunn's new DC movie and TV universe
James Gunn said that acclaimed comic stories by Grant Morrison, Tom King, and others will lay the groundwork for his new DC universe.
New ‘Flash’ Poster Teases a Major DC Crossover
We haven’t heard much about The Flash in the last few months. Well, we’ve heard plenty about the person playing the Flash — star Ezra Miller — but not so much in the context of the film, which is the first solo movie outing for DC Comics’ speedy superhero.
wegotthiscovered.com
The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked
Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
thedigitalfix.com
Willem Dafoe’s laugh got him fired from his first movie
Willem Dafoe’s career spans 140 roles over four decades. He began in experimental New York theatre, before landing roles in some of the best 80s thriller movies including; Kathryn Bigelow’s The Loveless, (1981) Tony Scott’s The Hunger (1983), Walter Hill’s Streets of Fire (1984), and William Friedkin’s To Live and Die in LA (1985). This was all before his breakout role in Vietnam war movie Platoon (1986). But before all of those movies, he was cast in Michael Cimino’s western Heaven’s Gate, but ended up being fired after he laughed at a dirty joke.
Comments / 0