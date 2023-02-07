ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’

“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC

There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show

DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
thedigitalfix.com

Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set

Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
goldderby.com

Joshua Seftel interview: ‘Stranger at the Gate’

Since Joshua Seftel started chronicling Mac McKinney for his short documentary, “Stranger at the Gate,” he’s gotten to see McKinney’s reactions to some of the more high profile incidents of violence against Muslims. Specifically, he recalled McKinney’s reaction to the tragedy in Christchurch, New Zealand where a man shot up two mosques and killed over 50 people. “Mac, I remember, told me, ‘That was me.’ He was like, it could have been me. He sees his old self in these kinds of acts of hate,” he tells Gold Derby during our recent web chat (watch the exclusive video interview above).
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh Among First-Time Nominees in Acting Categories

Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh are among the many first-time nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning. This year saw a total of 16 people who were first-time nominees in the acting categories.More from The Hollywood ReporterBaz Luhrmann on Austin Butler's Elvis Voice and Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla'Andrea Riseborough on Surprise Oscar Nom: "The Support Has Been Baffling"Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is -- Wait for It -- the Academy All six nominees for best leading actor received their first nod from the Academy. Butler scored the nomination for his...
Collider

10 Best Westerns Nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, According to IMDb

Since 1929, the Oscars have been the most glamorous and prestigious event in the movie industry. For decades, cinephiles have been excited to find out what the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will recognize as the best movie of each year. As the quintessential American film genre, the...
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa’s Fast 10 movie villain is “bad news” for Dom Toretto

Empire magazine has some first-look images of new Fast and Furious cast members Jason Momoa and Brie Larson, who are joining the family for Fast and Furious 10. Momoa is a sparkly-jacketed, motorcycle-riding movie villain who is going to give Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto a run for his money.
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘The Flash’ poster makes clear DC knows you’re not watching the movie for Ezra Miller

For a movie about the Fastest Man Alive, The Flash movie sure has taken its sweet time in getting here. After years of running on the spot in development hell, the Ezra Miller vehicle has been endlessly pushed around the schedules over the past couple of years, but — almost unbelievably — it’s now just a few months away from sprinting onto the big screen. Ahead of a new trailer dropping this weekend at the Super Bowl, DC Studios has shared the first official poster for the film, teasing its big superhero team-up.
Collider

The Movie That Launched Steve McQueen and Michael Fassbender as Artists

Back in 2008, the world was not intimately aware of director Steve McQueen and actor Michael Fassbender. Neither one of these men was absent from the world of art before the year 2008 thanks to McQueen directing some acclaimed short films and working as an artist while Fassbender appeared in supporting roles in movies like 300. But long before their days of scoring Oscar nominations (and wins, in the case of McQueen), they were just two guys trying to get eyes on their indie British film Hunger. A challenging watch that didn’t smash any box office records when it first came out, Hunger ended up establishing several key motifs that McQueen and Fassbender would continue to be fascinated by in the years to come.
411mania.com

Fast X Trailer Teases Wild Stunts, Jason Momoa’s Revenge Plot

The trailer for Fast X has arrived with the usual mix of over-the-top action, family storylines and a massive star-studded cast. Universal Pictures released the trailer on Friday for the upcoming 10th film in the blockbuster franchise, and you can check it out below. The trailer reveals that Jason Momoa...
ScreenCrush

New ‘Flash’ Poster Teases a Major DC Crossover

We haven’t heard much about The Flash in the last few months. Well, we’ve heard plenty about the person playing the Flash — star Ezra Miller — but not so much in the context of the film, which is the first solo movie outing for DC Comics’ speedy superhero.
wegotthiscovered.com

The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked

Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
thedigitalfix.com

Willem Dafoe’s laugh got him fired from his first movie

Willem Dafoe’s career spans 140 roles over four decades. He began in experimental New York theatre, before landing roles in some of the best 80s thriller movies including; Kathryn Bigelow’s The Loveless, (1981) Tony Scott’s The Hunger (1983), Walter Hill’s Streets of Fire (1984), and William Friedkin’s To Live and Die in LA (1985). This was all before his breakout role in Vietnam war movie Platoon (1986). But before all of those movies, he was cast in Michael Cimino’s western Heaven’s Gate, but ended up being fired after he laughed at a dirty joke.

