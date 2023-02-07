“I had been with ‘The Staircase’ on my own going crazy for a very long time. And so it was great to watch other people become obsessed with it, and sort of like poison everybody else in the room and become the thing they can’t stop thinking about. So I really enjoyed that space,” says Antonio Campos about what it’s like to collaborate with other writers compared to writing solo. We talked to Campos along with Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”), Jen Statsky (“Hacks”), Dan Erickson (“Severance”) and Al Yankovic (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”) as part of our “Meet the Experts” Writers Guild Award nominees panel. Watch our roundtable discussion above. Click each person’s name to watch an individual solo chat.

1 DAY AGO