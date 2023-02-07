Read full article on original website
Related
goldderby.com
Malte Grunert interview: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ producer
“It was very much unexpected on that scope,” says “All Quiet on the Western Front” producer Malte Grunert while describing his reaction to the Netflix film’s windfall of Academy Award nominations. “I had decided against watching the live stream [nominations announcement] just out of nervousness. But everybody else in my office basically forced me into the room where we watched.” Watch our video interview above.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
goldderby.com
Joshua Seftel interview: ‘Stranger at the Gate’
Since Joshua Seftel started chronicling Mac McKinney for his short documentary, “Stranger at the Gate,” he’s gotten to see McKinney’s reactions to some of the more high profile incidents of violence against Muslims. Specifically, he recalled McKinney’s reaction to the tragedy in Christchurch, New Zealand where a man shot up two mosques and killed over 50 people. “Mac, I remember, told me, ‘That was me.’ He was like, it could have been me. He sees his old self in these kinds of acts of hate,” he tells Gold Derby during our recent web chat (watch the exclusive video interview above).
goldderby.com
Domee Shi interview: ‘Turning Red’ director
For Domee Shi, it was incredibly important that the central character of “Turning Red” was a teenager because it was a character that she hadn’t seen in a Disney or Pixar movie. “I was really excited about the opportunity to really showcase and explore the weirdness and specificity of being a teen girl and how everything felt like life or death,” the director tells Gold Derby during our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above).
goldderby.com
Dan Erickson interview: ‘Severance’ creator
“The more you get into the story, and the more that you unpack what are the natural, logical consequences of this technology … it just gets scarier and weirder and more upsetting,” says “Severance” creator Dan Erickson about diving deep into the world he’s created on his Apple TV+ drama. We talked with Erickson as part of our “Meet the Experts” Writers Guild Award nominees panel. Watch our exclusive interview above.
goldderby.com
WGA Awards nominees roundtable: ‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘The Staircase,’ ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’
“I had been with ‘The Staircase’ on my own going crazy for a very long time. And so it was great to watch other people become obsessed with it, and sort of like poison everybody else in the room and become the thing they can’t stop thinking about. So I really enjoyed that space,” says Antonio Campos about what it’s like to collaborate with other writers compared to writing solo. We talked to Campos along with Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”), Jen Statsky (“Hacks”), Dan Erickson (“Severance”) and Al Yankovic (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”) as part of our “Meet the Experts” Writers Guild Award nominees panel. Watch our roundtable discussion above. Click each person’s name to watch an individual solo chat.
Comments / 0