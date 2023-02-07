Read full article on original website
After marijuana vote, Missouri House passes bill to make it harder to change constitution
“Marijuana would still be illegal in this state, would still be fully criminalized in this state, if not for the ballot initiative that allowed less than 60% to pass,” state Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat said on the floor Thursday.
Recreational Marijuana Amendment Passes Key Hurdle in Florida
The "Smart & Safe Florida" political committee has submitted over 294,000 valid signatures in support of a proposed constitutional amendment to allow recreational use of marijuana.
Proposed Senate bill would make bestiality a crime
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two state Senators want to make bestiality its own crime. Republicans Mark Moore and Brenda McKenna have sponsored SB 215, which would make sexual abuse of animals a fourth-degree felony on a first offense, with subsequent violations increasing to third-degree. Someone found guilty would also be required to register as a […]
Fox40
Constitutional amendment to allow California prisoners to vote introduced
(KTXL) — An amendment proposed in the California Legislature on Monday would allow people incarcerated at state or federal prisons to vote. Assembly Constitutional Amendment 4, introduced by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan would remove a requirement in the state constitution that the legislature prohibits those prisoners from voting. Bryan recently...
Proposals On Medicaid, Electric Cars, Border Wall Die In Wyoming Legislature
Bills to expand the Medicaid program, send Wyoming money to help pay for a border wall and a resolution calling for phasing out electric cars in the state by 2035 are all dead for this session of the Wyoming Legislature after failing to win approval in time for a legislative deadline.
KEVN
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
KATV
Bill that calls for year-round daylight saving time does not make it out of committee
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — A bill that called for year-round daylight saving time did not make it out of committee today after 20 lawmakers voted in a meeting on Wednesday, January 18th. The State Agencies and Governmental Affairs- House Committee had two bills on the meeting's agenda that concerned...
click orlando
Florida recreational pot constitutional amendment clears initial hurdle
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana have passed a preliminary hurdle to get on the 2024 ballot, submitting more than enough petition signatures to trigger a Florida Supreme Court review of the measure. The “Smart & Safe Florida” political...
House committee advances spending bill extending emergency housing through June
The powerful budget-writing House Appropriations Committee has endorsed a $21 million plan that would give the 2,800 Vermonters living in motels a three-month reprieve from being kicked out at the end of March. Read the story on VTDigger here: House committee advances spending bill extending emergency housing through June.
Senate Republicans push for concealed carry reciprocity in new Second Amendment bill
More than 40 Senate Republicans are pushing to expand Second Amendment protections to make concealed carry permits reciprocal across states.
Iowa Senate passes bill to fix property tax error
The Iowa Senate passed a bill Wednesday to fix an error in a 2021 property tax law that gave local governments more money than intended. Local government officials say the change will reduce total property tax revenues up to $133 million, blowing holes in their budgets. The Senate unanimously passed Senate File 181, a measure fixing […] The post Iowa Senate passes bill to fix property tax error appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Gun bills hearing draws large crowd to State Capitol
With nine bills on the list for the JPR hearing, and a packed room, it could be an hours-long meeting.
House committee advances conversion therapy bill after deal struck
In a unanimous vote, a House committee Monday passed a bill advancing a conversion therapy bill in Utah.
Senate passes bill putting Jackson water under state control, House to vote next
Mississippi Senate passed a bill Tuesday to place long-term control of Jackson's water, wastewater and storm water systems under a nonprofit-led regional authority. The post Senate passes bill putting Jackson water under state control, House to vote next appeared first on Mississippi Today.
Border wall spending bill rejected by Wyoming Senate
CHEYENNE — Wyoming won’t be spending money to build border walls after a bill to ship more than $5 million out of state for that purpose died Monday in the Senate. Senate File 166 would have set aside more than $5 million to pay for the construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, and for the removal of people who are not citizens in Texas, Arizona and Florida to sanctuary cities in other states. It died in the Senate Committee of the...
Republicans propose loosening restrictions on Tennessee's abortion law
Two new abortion bills in Tennessee have come from Republicans in the House and Senate — the same majority that passed the abortion ban in the first place.
2023 could be 'session of water bills' in the Legislature
With lawmakers convening for the 82nd legislative session, this week’s Indy Environment newsletter looks at how legislators are weighing one of the state’s most pressing issues: water. The post 2023 could be 'session of water bills' in the Legislature appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Senators reintroduce bipartisan bill to codify Roe
A bipartisan group of senators reintroduced a bill to codify abortion protections on Thursday following President Biden’s call on Congress to pass legislation ensuring abortion access in his State of the Union address. Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) reintroduced the Reproductive Freedom for All Act, which…
Wyoming House Passes New Abortion Legislation
A bill that would remove exemptions for rape and incest cases under Wyoming abortion law passed a final vote in the Wyoming House on Wednesday and now moves on to the Wyoming Senate, with some significant changes. You can read House Bill 152, the ''Life is a Human Right Act,"...
Washington Examiner
House votes to overturn DC law softening penalties for murder, carjackings
The House on Thursday passed a resolution seeking to overturn an overhaul of D.C.'s century-old criminal code that softens the punishment for homicide, robberies, and carjackings. The resolution disapproving of the city’s criminal code overhaul passed in a 250-173 vote, with 31 Democrats joining Republicans. The measure now heads to...
