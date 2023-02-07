ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Proposed Senate bill would make bestiality a crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two state Senators want to make bestiality its own crime. Republicans Mark Moore and Brenda McKenna have sponsored SB 215, which would make sexual abuse of animals a fourth-degree felony on a first offense, with subsequent violations increasing to third-degree. Someone found guilty would also be required to register as a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fox40

Constitutional amendment to allow California prisoners to vote introduced

(KTXL) — An amendment proposed in the California Legislature on Monday would allow people incarcerated at state or federal prisons to vote. Assembly Constitutional Amendment 4, introduced by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan would remove a requirement in the state constitution that the legislature prohibits those prisoners from voting. Bryan recently...
CALIFORNIA STATE
click orlando

Florida recreational pot constitutional amendment clears initial hurdle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana have passed a preliminary hurdle to get on the 2024 ballot, submitting more than enough petition signatures to trigger a Florida Supreme Court review of the measure. The “Smart & Safe Florida” political...
FLORIDA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Senate passes bill to fix property tax error

The Iowa Senate passed a bill Wednesday to fix an error in a 2021 property tax law that gave local governments more money than intended. Local government officials say the change will reduce total property tax revenues up to $133 million, blowing holes in their budgets. The Senate unanimously passed Senate File 181, a measure fixing […] The post Iowa Senate passes bill to fix property tax error appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Wyoming News

Border wall spending bill rejected by Wyoming Senate

CHEYENNE — Wyoming won’t be spending money to build border walls after a bill to ship more than $5 million out of state for that purpose died Monday in the Senate. Senate File 166 would have set aside more than $5 million to pay for the construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, and for the removal of people who are not citizens in Texas, Arizona and Florida to sanctuary cities in other states. It died in the Senate Committee of the...
WYOMING STATE
The Hill

Senators reintroduce bipartisan bill to codify Roe

A bipartisan group of senators reintroduced a bill to codify abortion protections on Thursday following President Biden’s call on Congress to pass legislation ensuring abortion access in his State of the Union address. Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) reintroduced the Reproductive Freedom for All Act, which…
Laramie Live

Wyoming House Passes New Abortion Legislation

A bill that would remove exemptions for rape and incest cases under Wyoming abortion law passed a final vote in the Wyoming House on Wednesday and now moves on to the Wyoming Senate, with some significant changes. You can read House Bill 152, the ''Life is a Human Right Act,"...
WYOMING STATE
Washington Examiner

House votes to overturn DC law softening penalties for murder, carjackings

The House on Thursday passed a resolution seeking to overturn an overhaul of D.C.'s century-old criminal code that softens the punishment for homicide, robberies, and carjackings. The resolution disapproving of the city’s criminal code overhaul passed in a 250-173 vote, with 31 Democrats joining Republicans. The measure now heads to...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy