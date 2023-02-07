ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Trussville Tribune

OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Leeds-Moody Area Kids Acting Class heads into new semester: A Turn of the Page Through American Classics

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor LEEDS – The Leeds-Moody Area Kids Acting Class kicked off a new educational semester on Jan. 10, with a special focus on American classic literature. “Our spring semesters are education-based,” Director Victoria Boyce said. “In this case, it’s American literature based, so we’re doing poems from Robert Frost, Edgar Allen […]
LEEDS, AL
Lass But Not Least: A Romantic Footnote

By Ken Lass Forty-seven years of marriage. That’s forty-seven Valentine Days. A lot of times to think of creative ways to express your love for that special person. I started running out of ideas about year twenty. Gradually, our Valentine celebrations got more and more casual. Dinner at a fancy restaurant evolved into the quarter […]
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

