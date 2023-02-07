ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondale, AL

The Trussville Tribune

ADEM Director Lance LeFleur makes statement about Moody fire at Environmental Management Commission meeting

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor MONTGOMERY – The Environmental Management Commission held a meeting at 11 a.m., Feb. 10, at the ADEM offices at 1400 Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery, to discuss the Moody landfill fire. Nearly two weeks ago, several organizations, including the Environmental Defense Alliance, GASP, and Cahaba Riverkeeper announced their intents to attend […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate dies in infirmary

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – Michael Wayne Perry, 62, was found unresponsive in the William Donaldson Correctional Facility infirmary on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Perry, an inmate serving a life sentence for robbery and murder from a 1979 conviction out of Montgomery County, was declared dead […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer man dies Thursday after being shot Tuesday

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office stated that a 34-year-old man from Bessemer died Thursday, Feb. 9, from a gunshot wound he received on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV was shot at the 2300 block of Bessemer […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

‘The Curious Savage’ opens at ACTA Theatre this weekend

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor TRUSSVILLE – ACTA Theatre kicked off its opening night of John Patrick’s “The Curious Savage” last night, and this is one show you do not want to miss. With a perfectly chosen case, and directed by Angie McGowan, “The Curious Savage” brought the opening-night audience to both laughter and tears. […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point man shot, killed over weekend

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an assault Sunday at the 10 block of Shadowood Circle NE, Birmingham, where they found a man who had been shot. Phillip Edward Lankford, 59, of Center Point, was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:26 a.m., Feb. […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds-Moody Area Kids Acting Class heads into new semester: A Turn of the Page Through American Classics

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor LEEDS – The Leeds-Moody Area Kids Acting Class kicked off a new educational semester on Jan. 10, with a special focus on American classic literature. “Our spring semesters are education-based,” Director Victoria Boyce said. “In this case, it’s American literature based, so we’re doing poems from Robert Frost, Edgar Allen […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Lady Mounties Claim Area Championship

By John Goolsby, For the Tribune IRONDALE – Pell City knew that to bring home the area crown, they would have to stop Area MVP Angela Williams. They were successful with that strategy for the first period. Fortunately for the Lady Mounties, Williams had other plans. The junior scored 22 points over the next three […]
PELL CITY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

