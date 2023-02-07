Read full article on original website
ADEM Director Lance LeFleur makes statement about Moody fire at Environmental Management Commission meeting
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor MONTGOMERY – The Environmental Management Commission held a meeting at 11 a.m., Feb. 10, at the ADEM offices at 1400 Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery, to discuss the Moody landfill fire. Nearly two weeks ago, several organizations, including the Environmental Defense Alliance, GASP, and Cahaba Riverkeeper announced their intents to attend […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection […]
Springville Council votes against ambulance lease agreement, swears in new council member
By Terry Schrimscher, For the Tribune SPRINGVILLE – The Springville City Council voted against a resolution to adopt a lease agreement with Regional Paramedical Services (RPS) to acquire an ambulance for the city. Fire Chief Richard Harvey presented the details of the lease in the work session prior to the meeting. RPS offered to lease […]
Trussville man rearrested days after mass state prison release
From Tribune staff reports PELL CITY — A Trussville man among the hundreds of state inmates who were part of a mass state prison release last week has been rearrested, according to the Pell City Police Department. A post on social media by the Pell City Police Department Brandall Wayne Wadsworth was arrested on Monday, […]
William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate dies in infirmary
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – Michael Wayne Perry, 62, was found unresponsive in the William Donaldson Correctional Facility infirmary on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Perry, an inmate serving a life sentence for robbery and murder from a 1979 conviction out of Montgomery County, was declared dead […]
Bessemer man dies Thursday after being shot Tuesday
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office stated that a 34-year-old man from Bessemer died Thursday, Feb. 9, from a gunshot wound he received on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV was shot at the 2300 block of Bessemer […]
Body of missing kayaker found in Bayview Lake, Adamsville
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The body of a kayaker who was reported missing last week was discovered by members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team on Sunday, Feb. 5, around 3 p.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Jan. 30, 2023, of a person who had gone missing […]
‘The Curious Savage’ opens at ACTA Theatre this weekend
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor TRUSSVILLE – ACTA Theatre kicked off its opening night of John Patrick’s “The Curious Savage” last night, and this is one show you do not want to miss. With a perfectly chosen case, and directed by Angie McGowan, “The Curious Savage” brought the opening-night audience to both laughter and tears. […]
Center Point man shot, killed over weekend
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an assault Sunday at the 10 block of Shadowood Circle NE, Birmingham, where they found a man who had been shot. Phillip Edward Lankford, 59, of Center Point, was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:26 a.m., Feb. […]
Leeds-Moody Area Kids Acting Class heads into new semester: A Turn of the Page Through American Classics
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor LEEDS – The Leeds-Moody Area Kids Acting Class kicked off a new educational semester on Jan. 10, with a special focus on American classic literature. “Our spring semesters are education-based,” Director Victoria Boyce said. “In this case, it’s American literature based, so we’re doing poems from Robert Frost, Edgar Allen […]
Trussville police investigate multiple vehicle break-ins
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville police are investigating after the break-in of multiple vehicles in the parking lot of a U.S. Highway 11 business. Lt. Clint Riner said the incident took place around 5 a.m. on Thursday in the parking lot of Orange Theory. “Force was used to gain entry into each vehicle,” […]
Lady Mounties Claim Area Championship
By John Goolsby, For the Tribune IRONDALE – Pell City knew that to bring home the area crown, they would have to stop Area MVP Angela Williams. They were successful with that strategy for the first period. Fortunately for the Lady Mounties, Williams had other plans. The junior scored 22 points over the next three […]
Inspired Springville girls beat Moody for area championship
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor MOODY – On Thursday night, the Moody Lady Blue Devils hosted the 5A Area 11 championship game against the rival Springville Lady Tigers in a game that saw all of the excitement of a rivalry game with an area title on the line. Both teams came out swinging like heavyweight […]
Huskies’ season ends in first round of area tournament with loss to Spain Park
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor BIRMINGHAM – The Hewitt Trussville Husky boys basketball team has seen peaks and valleys during this basketball season and Wednesday night was definitely a valley. In a season where the Huskies have proven that they can play with some of the best teams in the state, they have also failed, […]
