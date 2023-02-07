ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.49%. A...
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in CEVA (CEVA)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.64MM shares of CEVA, Inc. (CEVA). This represents 11.38% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.44MM shares and 10.63% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)

Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Better Buy: Starbucks vs. Dutch Bros

For many coffee drinkers, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has become a household name. After decades of growth, it's difficult to travel anywhere and not see a Starbucks location. However, for those who live in the 14 states where Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) operates, its rapid store-count growth and unique drive-thru experience may be turning some heads.
NASDAQ

Global Ship Lease (GSL) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Global Ship Lease said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 will receive the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ

Woodline Partners Updates Holdings in First Light Acquisition Group Inc - (FLAG)

Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.40MM shares of First Light Acquisition Group Inc - Class A (FLAG). This represents 9.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 8.60% of the...
NASDAQ

1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
NASDAQ

Where Will Skyworks Solutions Stock Be in 1 Year?

Skyworks Solutions' (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock rose 13% on Feb. 7 after it posted its latest earnings report. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Dec. 30, the diversified chipmaker's revenue dropped 12% year over year to $1.33 billion but still exceeded analysts' estimates by $10 million. Its adjusted net income declined 21% to $415 million, or $2.59 per share, which missed the consensus forecast by a penny.
NASDAQ

Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP (AIRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real...
WASHINGTON STATE
NASDAQ

M3 Partners Increases Position in BankFinancial (BFIN)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.88MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
ILLINOIS STATE
NASDAQ

Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.96% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

3 of the Top-Growing Stocks on Earth

Each year, Fortune magazine puts out a list of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in the world. They must be publicly traded on a major U.S. stock exchange, report data in U.S. dollars, and meet a few other criteria, including growing their revenue and earnings per share by at least 20% per year over the last three years.
NASDAQ

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
NASDAQ

Independent Bank (IBCP) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Independent Bank said on February 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share. At the current share...
MICHIGAN STATE
NASDAQ

Armistice Capital Increases Position in Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH)

Fintel reports that Armistice Capital has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.03MM shares of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (CYTH). This represents 10.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 11, 2020 they reported 0.22MM shares and 4.99% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

The Stock Market Isn't Picture-Perfect, but This Stock Has a Bright Outlook

Social media platforms always seem to find their names in the headlines. Hot topics such as the metaverse, e-commerce, photo sharing, and peer-to-peer communications are all facilitated by social networking. One name that seems to consistently divide Wall Street is image- and video-sharing website Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). The company recently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy