New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Don't Go Into the Next Bull Market Without These 3 Stocks
Has the bear market finally given way to a new bull market? Maybe. Although stocks have only been choppy of late, we've seen a few flashes of bullish brilliance since October. It's certainly arguable that we're nearer the end of the bear market than not. With that as the backdrop,...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:. Robinhood Markets HOOD: This registered broker dealer company which provides brokerage clearing services and crypto currency trading, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Albemarle, Celanese, Huntsman and Westlake
Chicago, IL – February 10, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Albemarle Corp. ALB, Celanese Corp. CE, Huntsman Corp. HUN and Westlake Corp. WLK.
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Stifel Upgrades V.F. (VFC)
On February 10, 2023, Stifel upgraded their outlook for V.F. from Hold to Buy. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for V.F. is $30.63. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.58% from its latest reported closing price of $26.27.
3 of the Top-Growing Stocks on Earth
Each year, Fortune magazine puts out a list of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in the world. They must be publicly traded on a major U.S. stock exchange, report data in U.S. dollars, and meet a few other criteria, including growing their revenue and earnings per share by at least 20% per year over the last three years.
The Stock Market Isn't Picture-Perfect, but This Stock Has a Bright Outlook
Social media platforms always seem to find their names in the headlines. Hot topics such as the metaverse, e-commerce, photo sharing, and peer-to-peer communications are all facilitated by social networking. One name that seems to consistently divide Wall Street is image- and video-sharing website Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). The company recently...
Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?
Cloudflare's (NYSE: NET) stock surged 9% during after-hours trading on Feb. 9 after it released its fourth-quarter report. Revenue for the cloud-based software provider rose 42% year over year to $274.7 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $600,000. Its adjusted net income surged from $100,000 to $21.6 million, or $0.06 per share, which topped expectations by a penny.
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP (AIRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real...
3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 3% to Buy Without Hesitation
Dividend stocks make fantastic investments. They've historically produced higher total returns than nonpayers, with less volatility. Meanwhile, the best performance has traditionally come from dividend growers and initiators. Three dividend stocks that offer an exceptional combination of income and growth are Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and...
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Armistice Capital Increases Position in Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH)
Fintel reports that Armistice Capital has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.03MM shares of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (CYTH). This represents 10.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 11, 2020 they reported 0.22MM shares and 4.99% of the company, an increase in shares...
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
GLJ Research Downgrades United States Steel (X)
On February 10, 2023, GLJ Research downgraded their outlook for United States Steel from Buy to Sell. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is $29.65. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $44.89. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of $28.10.
After Record 2022 Profits, Is Union Pacific Stock a Buy?
After carefully negotiating its way out of an industrywide railroad strike, Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) steams ahead into 2023. The Omaha-based rail carrier posted record 2022 earnings last month amid a challenging operating environment. Let's take a look at recent performance and full-year results to determine if this railroad stock...
Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation
On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
Why I Won't Touch Affirm Stock
During the first two years of the pandemic, when demand for everything was soaring, stimulus cash was bolstering household budgets, and interest rates were near zero, buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) never turned much of a profit. If the business didn't really work then, when all the conditions were right, I find it hard to believe that it can work now.
Main Street Capital Stock Is Still on Sale. Is It Right for You?
Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be excellent sources of passive income for individuals seeking financial independence. But this comes with a caveat: Not all ultra-high yields are safe. But the business development company (BDC), Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) appears to pay a safe, monthly dividend to its shareholders. Let's dig...
