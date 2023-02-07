Read full article on original website
ridgeviewnews.com
Monday’s County Commission Agenda Received from Clerk
B. Request from Assessor to Key Personal Property until February 23, 2023. C. Request MOVRC $250.00 Grant – Foster Grandparents. D. Financial Reports – Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department. E. Declare Old Election Racks Surplus Property. VI. Old Business:. A. Consolidation of County Public Service...
lootpress.com
These 821 steps lead you to a forgotten world
KAYMOOR, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located deep in the New River Gorge in Fayette County is the Kaymoor Miners Trail, a one-mile strenuous trail with stairs and switchbacks that lead you to a now-forgotten world. Kaymoor, founded in 1899 by the Low Moor Iron Company, was one of the many...
WDTV
Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
Deputies search for missing teen in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 14-year-old Neveah Armatrout was last seen leaving her home in Cabin Creek to go to Riverside High School at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. She is believed to be wearing black jeans with holes […]
FBI offering reward for missing woman who was planning a trip with husband to West Virginia
(WTRF) Today FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police announced a new initiative in the search for Maria Miller. The FBI also announced it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads us to a resolution in this case. Miller was last seen at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia man arrested for allegedly stealing box truck from hotel parking lot
CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Wednesday following an early morning crash in the 500 block of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, West Virginia. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say when deputies got to the scene, they learned that the large box truck which had been reported stolen from the Country […]
New bill would prevent Medicaid and CHIP paying for child and adult transgender surgeries
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill, if passed, would prohibit certain payments for transgender surgeries. HB 3097 was introduced on Friday, preventing Medicaid and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) payments for certain prohibited medical practices. The bill would ban Medicaid and CHIP from paying for child and adult transgender surgeries.
OnlyInYourState
The Best Southern Fried Chicken In West Virginia Comes Straight From The Sumthin’ Good Soul Food Kitchen
The famous cooking magazine Taste of Home recently identified the best fried chicken in every state. And just where do you think the best fried chicken in the Mountain State can be found? Well, at least as announced by Taste of Home — and hundreds of happy customers (maybe even thousands?) agree — the best fried chicken in West Virginia comes straight from the kitchen of Sumthin’ Good Soul Food, a delicious southern comfort food restaurant tucked away in South Charleston.
WTAP
Obituary: Holbert, Charity Lynn
Charity Lynn Holbert, 21, of Chloe, WV, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. She was born on February 8, 2001, the daughter of Kathryn and Scottie Holbert. She was the most spunky, kind-hearted person anyone could meet. She loved to dance and sing....
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In West Virginia Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
First Watch, a breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant in Charleston, West Virginia, isn’t a very big place. But this tiny West Virginia restaurant always has a line out the door, and for good reason. The food here is award-winning, innovative, and always made fresh to order. A Charleston staple for more than two decades, First Watch is definitely the West Virginia restaurant you need to add to your dining bucket list this year if it hasn’t already earned a place there!
