Grantsville, WV

Monday’s County Commission Agenda Received from Clerk

B. ​Request from Assessor to Key Personal Property until February 23, 2023. C. ​Request MOVRC $250.00 Grant – Foster Grandparents. D. ​Financial Reports – Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department. E. ​Declare Old Election Racks Surplus Property. VI. Old Business:. A. ​Consolidation of County Public Service...
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
These 821 steps lead you to a forgotten world

KAYMOOR, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located deep in the New River Gorge in Fayette County is the Kaymoor Miners Trail, a one-mile strenuous trail with stairs and switchbacks that lead you to a now-forgotten world. Kaymoor, founded in 1899 by the Low Moor Iron Company, was one of the many...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
The Best Southern Fried Chicken In West Virginia Comes Straight From The Sumthin’ Good Soul Food Kitchen

The famous cooking magazine Taste of Home recently identified the best fried chicken in every state. And just where do you think the best fried chicken in the Mountain State can be found? Well, at least as announced by Taste of Home — and hundreds of happy customers (maybe even thousands?) agree — the best fried chicken in West Virginia comes straight from the kitchen of Sumthin’ Good Soul Food, a delicious southern comfort food restaurant tucked away in South Charleston.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Obituary: Holbert, Charity Lynn

Charity Lynn Holbert, 21, of Chloe, WV, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. She was born on February 8, 2001, the daughter of Kathryn and Scottie Holbert. She was the most spunky, kind-hearted person anyone could meet. She loved to dance and sing....
CHLOE, WV
This Tiny Restaurant In West Virginia Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

First Watch, a breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant in Charleston, West Virginia, isn’t a very big place. But this tiny West Virginia restaurant always has a line out the door, and for good reason. The food here is award-winning, innovative, and always made fresh to order. A Charleston staple for more than two decades, First Watch is definitely the West Virginia restaurant you need to add to your dining bucket list this year if it hasn’t already earned a place there!
CHARLESTON, WV

