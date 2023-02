Karen and Geoffrey Doubleday of the Lake Mohawk area of Sparta were together for 12 years before they tied the knot 31 years ago in March. Karen: I was working for a hotel chain, Prime Motor Inns, at the time and the woman who was my manager said, ‘Oh, you’re so much like my daughter. You should meet. You guys would get along great.’ So we finally did. I met Karen and she was going out with Geoff. So, we became friends and then they parted as friends and Geoff started to pursue me.

