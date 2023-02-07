Read full article on original website
Sheriff Singleton statement on sponsorship letter
This is a public notice from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office. There has been several letters with the Sheriff’s Name received by citizens and business in the county from the NATIONAL CHILD SAFETY PROGRAM soliciting sponsorships for children’s drug education. PLEASE DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS LETTER....
Hope native named to Arkadelphia position
ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
Students to sell OYEA products
PRESCOTT – OYEA students will be selling OYEA sausage products Thursday, Feb. 16 from 1-3 p.m. in downtown Prescott. They will be selling breakfast sausage patties and smoked sausage as well as taking pre-orders for pork chops.
Kiwanis chili day at FUMC
PRESCOTT – Thursday was chili day for the Prescott Rotary Club. Members of the group gathered at First United Methodist Church with pots of chili for the public. This is an annual fundraiser for the club with the funds going to pay for hosting the annual honor banquet at Prescott High School for students.
Truck Drive Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash On I-30 Near Mile-Marker 51 in Nevada County
A truck driver had to be extricated and was later air-lifted for treatment after being involved in a single vehicle accident on I-30. The accident occurred shortly before 12:45pm Thursday. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police along with Nevada County Rescue Unit, the Fairhills VFD, and the Prescott Fire Department responded.
