foxillinois.com
Man found dead on side of road
HENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was found dead along a tree line on Hensley Road, west of N. Mattis Avenue on Wednesday. The Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says Larry Adams, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:57 am on Wednesday. A preliminary investigation at...
Decatur man dies in shooting: Macon County Coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, has released the identity of a man that died in a shooting today in Decatur. Terrance Mitchell, 29, of Decatur was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 in Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room. The coroner said that Mitchell was transported to […]
WAND TV
Man arrested for Decatur shooting that injured one person, killed another
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Police Department arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed another man and injured a 70-year-old woman in a nearby home. Anthony C. Webster was arrested for first degree murder on Thursday evening near the 1000 block of West Wood St. His bond has been set at $1,500,000.00.
WAND TV
One person dead after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police were called to the area of Main and Haworth in Decatur for reports of a shooting. Macon County Coroner, Michael Day has reported that Terrance Mitchell, 29, died after being transported to the hospital from the scene of the shooting. A Millikin Campus Safety Advisory was...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies Springfield toddler who died from blunt force injury
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has confirmed the death of a Springfield 3-year-old who was brought by EMS to HSHS St. John's Hospital emergency room on Monday. Zayne Xavier Watson was pronounced dead at 3:59 p.m. on February 6, shortly after arriving to the ER....
Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
foxillinois.com
30 firefighters on scene for apartment complex fire
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — Thirty firefighters were on the scene at an apartment complex responding to a fire on Wednesday. Crews arrived at the 1200 block of Falcon Drive for a report of a fire at 4:19 p.m. Four families were displaced due to the fire. No injuries were...
Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County. Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same […]
Decatur Police reveal a second person, 70-year-old woman, was shot in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday night that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a shooting that left a Decatur man dead earlier that day. They also revealed that a second person was hurt in that shooting. After processing the scene, locating multiple shell casings and interviewing witnesses, […]
wmay.com
Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child
Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
25newsnow.com
Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Bloomington pedestrian
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in Bloomington last September, according to criminal charges filed in McLean County Court. Drew Tedrick, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing, but no trial date was...
WAND TV
Rantoul PD releases names of officers involved in Monday night shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) — The Rantoul Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in a shooting on Monday night. Officer Jose Aceves and Officer Rikki McComas have been put on paid administrative leave pending the case review by the Champaign County State Attorney's Office. Few details...
wlds.com
Charges on File in Mason County For IL-97 Road Rage Shooting
The identity of the man who shot a motorist from a U-Haul truck has been revealed. The State Journal Register reports that 34 year old Nicholas A. Santos of El Paso, Texas was the driver of a U-Haul box truck who shot an unnamed motorist while traveling southbound on Illinois Route 97 out of Kilbourne in Mason County. The victim continued driving after being shot and then, turned around towards Mason County. The male victim was later taken to a Springfield hospital. Their status remains unknown.
WAND TV
Students shaken after shooting occurs 2 blocks from Millikin University
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man is dead after a shooting just blocks from Millikin University. Serron Pettis was getting ready for class Thursday morning, when he heard gunshots fired. "The first shots we heard were a little after 10. I have a buddy who goes to class...
WCIA
Decatur man who died of multiple gunshot wounds identified by coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in an overnight shooting in Decatur. Cameron K. Taylor, 30, of Decatur, Ill. was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 12:38 a.m. The coroner confirmed that Taylor was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in critical condition and died shortly after. He suffered gunshot trauma in an incident at the 500 block of South 19th St.
WAND TV
Man arrested in connection to shooting of Decatur man in West Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) — On Wednesday afternoon, Peoria County Sheriff's Detectives along with the Decatur Police Department, United States Marshals, and Illinois Department of Corrections Agents arrested Lamentae Turner, 22, in Decatur. Turner was booked on first degree murder charges in connection to the shooting of Stashaun L. Wheeler...
WAND TV
30-year-old shot, killed in Decatur identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 30-year-old was shot and killed in Decatur, according to police. Decatur Police said at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 19th Street in reference to a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Cameron K. Taylor...
UPDATE: Boil order lifted on Mahomet street
Update at 1 p.m. on 2/10/2023 The Sangamon Valley Public Water District announced that a boil order issued in Mahomet on Wednesday has been lifted. The order was in effect for Oakwood Drive and a portion of Golf Drive. As of 12:10 p.m. on Friday, it is safe again to drink or cook water without […]
Two homes destroyed in Neoga fire, cause under investigation
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several people are displaced from their Neoga homes after they caught fire Monday morning. Neoga Fire and EMS were called to a home at 4:22 a.m. but learned enroute that the fire had spread to a second home and a detached garage. Firefighters from Sigel and the Wabash Fire Protection District […]
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
