WKRC
Bengals coordinators reportedly finalists to land NFL head coaching jobs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Five NFL teams were looking for a head coach this offseason and three vacancies have been filled. A pair of Bengals coordinators are considered finalists for the two open positions. The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich, the Denver Broncos traded for and signed former New Orleans Saints...
Breaking: 49ers Have Reportedly Chosen Their New Defensive Coordinator
Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is expected to lead the San Francisco 49ers' defense next season as the defensive coordinator, ESPN's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Wilks formally interviewed with the team on Monday. The hire comes one week after former 49ers ...
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Buccaneers’ OC Interested in College Position
Former Bucs’ OC, Byron Leftwich, is looking to get into the college game.
Former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks expected to join San Francisco 49ers
A Charlotte native, Steve Wilks went 6-6 with Carolina last season after replacing Matt Rhule five weeks into the NFL regular season.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign Former Michigan DT
Cleveland made a roster move on Tuesday by adding a defensive tackle on a future/reserve contract. Michael Dwumfour was brought in, a former Michigan and Rutgers defender that signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Dwumfour made his NFL debut in 2021 with the...
Panthers add to coaching staff, hire linebackers coach to work with new DC Ejiro Evero
The Carolina Panthers are beginning to fill out their open positions following the arrivals of head coach Frank Reich and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
San Francisco 49ers, QB Brock Purdy finalizing plans for elbow surgery
More than a week after suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the NFC Championship Game, San Francisco 49ers quarterback
Steve Wilks Faces Immense Pressure With the 49ers
There won't be much room for a margin of error for Steve Wilks going into the 2023 regular season as the 49ers' defensive coordinator.
chatsports.com
Report: Kris Kocurek will remain with the 49ers after the Texans had interest in him for their DC position
Aaron Wilson is as plugged into the Houston Texans as anyone available to the public. Wilson covers the Texans for KPRC 2 Houston, and provided the latest updates surrounding DeMeco Ryans search for a defensive coordinator in Houston. The 49ers won’t have to worry about losing defensive line coach Kris...
NBC Sports
Mike LaFleur: Being the Jets offensive coordinator was a great learning experience
After parting ways with the Jets last month, Mike LaFleur found a soft landing as offensive coordinator of the Rams. LaFleur now has the position his brother, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur, held back in 2017 — head coach Sean McVay’s first season with Los Angeles. As...
Report: Byron Leftwich Speaking With Major College Football Program
As NFL teams continue filling out their coaching staffs for the 2023 season, one recently-fired coach appears to be eyeing a return to college. According to Grace Remington of 247Sports, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has expressed interest in the ...
