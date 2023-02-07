Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO