San Francisco, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team

Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Sign Former Michigan DT

Cleveland made a roster move on Tuesday by adding a defensive tackle on a future/reserve contract. Michael Dwumfour was brought in, a former Michigan and Rutgers defender that signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Dwumfour made his NFL debut in 2021 with the...
CLEVELAND, OH

