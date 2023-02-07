Read full article on original website
Evelyn Lucille “Evie” Pankratz Doerksen
Evelyn Lucille “Evie” Pankratz Doerksen, 94, of Buhler, Kansas, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community. She was born May 24, 1928 in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of Isaac D. and Marie (Janzen) Dirks. She attended Willow Grove school from 1st to 8th grade....
Larry Lynn Stiggins
Larry L. Stiggins, 82, passed away February 2, 2023, in Lubbock, TX. He was born July 7, 1940, in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Norval W. and Beryl (Carson) Stiggins. Larry was a 1958 graduate of Sylvia Rural High School, a 1960 graduate of Hutchinson Junior College (Associate in Arts), a 1963 graduate of Abilene Christian College (Bachelor of Science in Education), and a 1985 graduate of The University of Texas at Tyler (Master of Technology). He also attended graduate school at Texas A&M University.
Carol Lee Schroeder-Dahlsten
Carol Lee Schroeder-Dahlsten, 90, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023, surrounded by family in her home. She was a Pizza Hut Franchisee and actively involved in the operations of many Pizza Hut restaurants in Kansas and Arizona. Also, in McPherson, she owned and operated Applegate’s Landing and the Pear Tree Restaurant/Peppy Partridge Dinner Club.
Robert (Bob) Leon Wilson
Robert (Bob) Leon Wilson, 91, went home to be with the Lord on February 6th, 2023 at the homestead of his daughter and grandchildren in Mexico NY. Bob was born March 26, 1931 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Thomas Edgar and Goldie Gladys (Keller) Wilson. He was a lifetime congregant, longtime Trustee, choir member and volunteer for First Church of the Nazarene. Bob enlisted in the US Navy in 1948 and upon his Honorable Discharge he was recognized for Good Conduct and Navy Occupation as well as Korean, China and United Nations Service. He was a member of the American Legion Post #68. Bob married Emily Rozan Hendrickson in San Diego, California on May 10th, 1952 and reveled in marital bliss with his Bride for over 69 years. To this union was born four children.
Ramona “Jean” Nelson
Ramona “Jean” Nelson, 88, of Marquette, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 6, 2023, surrounded by family at Harmony Home, McPherson. She was a homemaker, Avon representative, school bus driver for USD 400, and CNA at Riverview Estates. Jean was born on February 22, 1934, in McPherson,...
Dixon Steadman
Dixon Steadman, 91, of Chase, Kansas, passed away February 6, 2023, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born on November 30, 1931, in St. John, Kansas, the son of Clifford Nelson and Blanche Ilene Dixon Steadman. Dixon has resided in Chase since 1977, formerly of Wichita. He graduated from Radium High School, Radium, Kansas, with the class of 1949. Dixon served in the United States Marine Corps from February 12, 1960 until January 26, 1962, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He received the following awards for his service, Korean Service War, UN Service Medal, National Defensive Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean PUC, Navy Unit Sitation, Drill Instructor, and Korean Defense Service Medal. Dixon drove truck for United Van Lines for 16 years, 4 years for Alexander, and retired from Smithway in 2000. Dixon was a life member of the VFW McPherson Post #2715. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. On August 24, 1953, Dixon was united in marriage with Goldie Mae Simmons in Ellinwood, Kansas. She preceded him in death on December 20, 1999. He is also preceded in death by his parents, and five children, Debra McClelland, Clifford Steadman, Floyd Steadman, Tredda Steadman, and Goldie Mathis. Dixon is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday, February 13, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with Johnnie Hardie officiating. Burial will follow at Chase Springdale Cemetery, Chase, with military honors by the United States Marine Honor Guard, Patriot Guard and the McPherson VFW Post #2715. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M., Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present. Memorials may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers to Host Pancake Fundraiser in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers are having a Pancake Fundraiser on March 11th from 4 to 7 pm at the Hope Church on 17th and Main, Hutchinson. Donations will help honor our Kansas WWII, Korean, and Vietnam Era Veterans with a FREE 3 day-2 Night trip to Washington DC to see their memorials.
Lindsborg Museum Named Recipient of 2 Grants Totaling $107K
LINDSBORG, Kan. – The Heritage Trust Fund (HTF) announced on Saturday, February 4 that Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum is receiving a grant of $87,350 to fund critical restoration to the historic 1898 Smoky Valley Roller Mills. Lenora Lynam, Executive Director of the Museum, said the grant...
Inman’s Buller, Signs with Bethel College to Play Football
INMAN, Kan. – Josiah Buller, a senior at Inman High School has signed a letter of intent to play football next season at Bethel College. Josiah is the son of Pastor Eric Buller, Sara Dick and the late Ruth Buller. Josiah chose Bethel College because it is a family...
Blue Dragons Fall at No. 18 Coffeyville
COFFEYVILLE – The Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team received several early haymakers from No. 18 Coffeyville in the first 8 minutes of their Jayhawk Conference battle on Wednesday and the Blue Dragons never recovered. The Dragons fell behind by as many as 17 points in the first...
McPherson Planning Commission Recommends Approval for High School Stadium Lights, Scoreboard
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Following nearly 2 hours of discussion and comments Monday night, the McPherson Planning Commission recommended the City Commission approve a conditional use permit to add stadium lights and a scoreboard to the athletic field at McPherson High School. This will be the first phase of improvements...
Blue Dragons Complete 18-point Comeback at Coffeyville
COFFEYVILLE – The Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team completed the second-biggest comeback of the John Ontjes era on Wednesday night in a pivotal Jayhawk Conference matchup with the Coffeyville Red Ravens. Trailing by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, the Blue Dragons rallied to...
Henry Leads MHS Lady Bowlers past El Dorado, Boys Fall in Monday’s Dual
McPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson High Bowlers hosted El Dorado at Starlite Lanes on Monday, where the boys fell to the Wildcats with a team score of 2356-2167, while the Bullpup Girls would defeat El Dorado 1504-1453. The Bullpup Boys were led by Alex Wheat, who finished the series...
Buhler Bowlers Remain Undefeated, Boys Set a New School Record
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Buhler boys bowling team missed their best series score of the season by 50 pins but rolled an 886 in baker to set a new school record of 3700. The Crusaders host Augusta on Friday for Senior Night at The Alley in Hutchinson and then conclude the regular season in Wichita on Saturday.
Hutchinson City Council Swears In New Members
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson City Council is once again at five members following Tuesday’s swearing-in of Stuart Conklin and Stacy Goss. Conklin, associated for many years with his family’s auto dealerships, will fill the Northeast District position Jade Piros de Carvalho left last month when she relocated in connection with her current job as Broadband Coordinator for the Kansas Department of Commerce.
Rose Scores 33, Bulldogs Fall to York
McPHERSON, Kan. — Curtis Rose exploded for a career-high 33 points Saturday night (Feb. 4), but the McPherson College Bulldogs were unable to come away with the victory, falling to the York University Panthers on Senior Night inside the Sports Center. The Bulldogs started ice-cold from the field trailing...
Hutchinson City Council Approves Street Maintenance Bid, Sales Tax Extension
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Circle C Paving and Construction of Goddard was awarded the City of Hutchinson’s 2023 residential street maintenance project during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. In addition to crack and chip sealing of non-arterial streets, roughly from 17th Street to Avenue D between Plum Street and...
Defense Fuels Bulldogs to Win Over York on Senior Night
McPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson College Bulldogs forced 28 turnovers, including a season-high 16 steals, to take down the York University Panthers Saturday night (Feb. 4) on Senior Night in the Sports Center. The win snaps a five-game losing streak. Dy’mond McElrath scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs...
European Space Agency, NASA, and Cosmosphere Collaborate on New Activity for Grades 3+
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On February 17 at 10:00 a.m. CST, Cosmosphere hosts Volta Day at the Cosmosphere, a new collaboration with the European Space Agency, NASA, and the Tempio Voltiano museum in Italy. The event celebrates the birthday of Alessandro Volta (b. February 18, 1745), an Italian physicist who invented the world’s first battery.
