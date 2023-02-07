Dixon Steadman, 91, of Chase, Kansas, passed away February 6, 2023, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born on November 30, 1931, in St. John, Kansas, the son of Clifford Nelson and Blanche Ilene Dixon Steadman. Dixon has resided in Chase since 1977, formerly of Wichita. He graduated from Radium High School, Radium, Kansas, with the class of 1949. Dixon served in the United States Marine Corps from February 12, 1960 until January 26, 1962, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He received the following awards for his service, Korean Service War, UN Service Medal, National Defensive Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean PUC, Navy Unit Sitation, Drill Instructor, and Korean Defense Service Medal. Dixon drove truck for United Van Lines for 16 years, 4 years for Alexander, and retired from Smithway in 2000. Dixon was a life member of the VFW McPherson Post #2715. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. On August 24, 1953, Dixon was united in marriage with Goldie Mae Simmons in Ellinwood, Kansas. She preceded him in death on December 20, 1999. He is also preceded in death by his parents, and five children, Debra McClelland, Clifford Steadman, Floyd Steadman, Tredda Steadman, and Goldie Mathis. Dixon is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday, February 13, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with Johnnie Hardie officiating. Burial will follow at Chase Springdale Cemetery, Chase, with military honors by the United States Marine Honor Guard, Patriot Guard and the McPherson VFW Post #2715. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M., Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present. Memorials may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

