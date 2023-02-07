Read full article on original website
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
NBC Los Angeles
LA Council Votes to Remove Gender References From City Code
The City Council today called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city's municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian's motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
Mayor Bass issues executive directive aimed at using city property for housing
Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive on Friday aiming to maximize the use of city-owned property for housing. This is the third executive directive that Bass has issued since taking office.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council to debate a state of emergency over homelessness
The regional push to treat homelessness as an official state of emergency will reach Santa Monica City Council at their Feb. 14 meeting. Several agencies including Culver City, County of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles, and Long Beach have taken similar actions recently in an effort to free up funds and cut red-tape associated with the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Laist.com
LA Mayor Bass On Kevin De León’s Refusal To Resign And Unhoused People Sleeping On Public Transit
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:
2urbangirls.com
Former LA County Sheriff discusses rise in homeless as Skid Row Housing Trust teeters on brink of insolvency
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues to shed light on the homeless industrial complex that is plaguing LA County. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have pledged an additional $609 million towards homeless initiatives while taxpayer funds continue to be pilfered and mismanaged which results in the homeless numbers trending up.
2urbangirls.com
LA City, County receives $196 million in state funds for housing projects
LOS ANGELES – The state is awarding a combined $196 million to multifamily housing projects across Los Angeles County, officials announced Thursday. The funding is part of an effort by the state to overhaul the process for housing grants. The state announced more than $825 million in funding to 58 communities, which is expected to build 9,550 homes. The projects are expected to benefit around 187,500 people in total.
Decision to censure Austin, Richardson for alleged ethics violations rests with City Council
The Long Beach Ethics Commission voted 4-2 last month to recommend that Mayor Rex Richardson and Councilmember Al Austin be formally censured for the alleged violations, which involved a series of PSAs during campaign season. The post Decision to censure Austin, Richardson for alleged ethics violations rests with City Council appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
LA city council approves relocation assistance for tenants following rent increases
LOS ANGELES – The City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following certain rent increases. The ordinance — which the council preliminarily approved last week — is the final part of a package of tenant protections...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Mayor Bass’ plan to end homelessness in Los Angeles goes into effect
Homelessness has defined the streets of LA for decades with no end in sight. As mayor of Los Angeles, what has Karen Bass promised us and what has she done?. While campaigning for mayor, Bass has made promises such as housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year and ending street encampments. Since the start of her term, Bass has made considerable progress.
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Richard Bloom appointed LA County Superior Court Judge
Former Santa Monica Mayor Richard Bloom has been appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, beginning this week. Bloom is a graduate of Loyola Law School and worked as a sole practitioner from 1978 to 2005. He served on the Santa Monica City Council for 13 years, with multiple stints as mayor, between 1999 and 2012. He then went on to represent the 50th District in the California State assembly from 2012 until 2022, when he announced he would not be running for a sixth term.
Bass appoints deputy mayor for business, economic development
Mayor Karen Bass appointed Rachel Freeman, senior vice president for real estate at Tejon Ranch Company, as the new deputy mayor for business and economic development. Freeman will be tasked with overseeing the city’s economic and business agenda, along with land use, trade and tourism. She will also have oversight over the Los Angeles World Airports and Port of Los Angeles‘ nonsafety operations.
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex
At some point in time we all need to have a collective, "Coming to Jesus" moment that those charged with the arduous task of fixing homelessness are exasperating the problem out of financial or political gain and until we as the electorate revolt with passion, purpose and unwavering desire to correct a flagrantly flawed political system, despite its best or worst intentions as designed as some argue always produces the lesser of two evils in which the masses, resigned to a sense of helplessness and void of hope are left to wander about like sheep among wolves, fighting for our own survival and existence.
2urbangirls.com
LA County allocates over $609 million for homeless initiatives
LOS ANGELES – Following its Jan. 10 declaration of a countywide homeless emergency, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized its largest-ever annual budget allocation for the county’s Homeless Initiative — $609.7 million. “Budgets reflect priorities and I’m pleased this year’s allocation includes funding our...
beverlypress.com
Pride flag decision raises ire in WeHo
West Hollywood is not near Huntington Beach, but the reverberations of the Huntington Beach City Council’s 4-3 vote on Feb. 7 to not fly the Pride flag over City Hall in June raised concern among local officials. The new policy only allows for government flags to be flown. “In...
Los Angeles County Supervisors approve proposed gun ordinances
Los Angeles County leaders are taking aim at gun laws after recent mass shootings in California, including in Monterey Park. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a series of ordinances aimed at restricting gun sales and possession in unincorporated areas Tuesday morning. The measures include a ban on the sale of weapons and ammunition of .50-caliber or more, and a prohibition of most weapons on county property such as beaches and parks.Officials want to tighten restrictions on ownership and sales, discussing methods to prevent mass shootings from mental health assessment to policing and sentencing to gun safety.Tuesday...
Former vaporizer company employee settles labor lawsuit
A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against a vaporizer designer and manufacturer by a former employee who alleged he was wrongfully fired in 2019 from the Torrance-based company.
scvnews.com
Supes Approve Largest-Ever One-Year Spending Plan of $609.7M to Address Homelessness
Four weeks after declaring a local emergency on homelessness, the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $609.7 million budget for the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative for fiscal year 2023-24, the largest investment in any given year to date to prevent and address homelessness. This budget will help...
Bill credits coming for Long Beach Utilities residential customers thanks to $7.5M fund
The money is intended to provide relief after historic rises in the cost of natural gas. It will cover a $45 credit for all residential accounts, as well as additional assistance for certain groups of customers, including low-income households, seniors and those with disabilities. The post Bill credits coming for Long Beach Utilities residential customers thanks to $7.5M fund appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Mayor Karen Bass appoints deputy mayor of public safety, 2 police commissioners
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced two appointments to the Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday, along with a deputy mayor of public safety.
