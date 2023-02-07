Read full article on original website
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Connecticut
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Time to Own! Gov. Ned Lamont proposes plan to help young people buy homes in Conn.
If you have wanted to buy your first home in Connecticut but did not think you could afford it, Gov. Ned Lamont says to think again!
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
hamlethub.com
Connecticut DEEP Launches 2023 Seasonal Staff Recruitment
Exciting Opportunities Available to Work Outside for $15-$19/hour; DEEP Seeking to Diversify its Workforce; Seasonal Positions a Great Introduction to DEEP and Potential Environmental Careers. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is seeking applicants to join our seasonal workforce. A wide variety of jobs are available that...
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
OnlyInYourState
10 Quirky Facts About Connecticut That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Connecticut has an unfair reputation as a boring state, but we actually are an interesting place! There are so many great places to check out in the Nutmeg State, from our restaurants to our parks. It’s also shocking how many inventions from Connecticut there are – the world has us to thank for hamburgers and lollipops, among other things. In a state with so much history, quite a few things have happened here. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite weird facts about Connecticut for your enjoyment:
Justice reinvestment in CT, the time is now!
Elected officials, community leaders and advocates share a vision to reduce the incarceration rate while making communities safer.
hk-now.com
Time to Claim Unclaimed Property from CT Big List
(February 10, 2023) — A reminder to Connecticut residents to search www.CTBigList.com and see if the state is holding any unclaimed property in their name that can be returned to them. It’s easy; just put in your name or business name and you can see if there is unclaimed property in your name. Improvements have expanded lists of viewable property and streamlined claims by removing a requirement to notarize claim forms. Those reforms have led to the 2021-2022 fiscal year seeing its highest-ever rate of return, and 2022-2023 is on pace to surpass those totals.
Real Deal: Connecticut rent rates see slight decrease while new fund aims to help fight eviction
The state just rolled out a new fund that will help renters who are on the verge of eviction.
governing.com
Petition to fund bear sanctuary in CT circulating online
Following a record-breaking year of home invasions by bears, with 2022 seeing more than double the average number of break-ins recorded in recent years, state lawmakers are once again considering the idea of bear hunting to quell populations. Rep. Karen Reddington-Hughes (R-Woodbury) introduced a bill proposing a bear hunting season in the northwestern part of […] The post Petition to fund bear sanctuary in CT circulating online appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Only 1 State Cares For This Organ Better Than CT, Can You Guess Which?
Look at you, you didn't even know what you were guessing and you showed up. This is further proof that people love to be right. Connecticut residents take care of this particular organ better than every state except Utah, do you know which? Is it the liver? How about the kidney? Nope, it's the skin.
Lamont budget replaces free community college funding stream
Gov. Lamont in his budget proposes replacing a CT Lottery revenue stream for free community college with an annual appropriation. The post Lamont budget replaces free community college funding stream appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
governing.com
NHPR
Connecticut's two major utilities call for reform to energy markets to combat rising prices
Utilities Eversource and United Illuminating spoke Tuesday with legislators on Connecticut’s Energy and Technology Committee to discuss a massive rate hike that hit the bills of residential electric customers starting Jan. 1. Consumer advocates, state legislators and utility leaders have said the price hikes aren’t the direct fault of...
publicnewsservice.org
CT Legislation Would Fund Programs Addressing Homelessness
Proposed legislation aims to fund numerous programs helping Connecticut's homeless population. The bill would invest $50 million in the state's Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and Department of Housing, to improve Connecticut's Homeless Response System. It would include yearly funding for staffing certain programs, helping people find homes, and cold-weather emergency response.
Homeless advocates express concerns over governor’s budget proposal
Advocates for the homeless are worried about Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's new budget proposal. They say their patchwork of nonprofit organizations has worked for too long with little to no help from the state.
10 years ago, infamous blizzard of 2013 slams Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — The snow this winter has been minimal, and to many Connecticut residents, the season has seemed rather mild. But back in 2013, this was not the case. One infamous blizzard blanketed the state, covering some areas with over 30 inches of snow, just over two feet. People waded through mounds of snow […]
'Devastating times' | Turkish community in Connecticut collects donations following disastrous earthquakes
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Turkish community in Connecticut is hurting after devastating earthquakes left thousands of people dead and widespread destruction in Turkey and Syria. "We love our country. And I feel what kind of pain my people go through right now," said Selim Ergin, co-owner of Sultan's Turkish Restaurant.
