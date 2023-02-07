ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents

In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Connecticut DEEP Launches 2023 Seasonal Staff Recruitment

Exciting Opportunities Available to Work Outside for $15-$19/hour; DEEP Seeking to Diversify its Workforce; Seasonal Positions a Great Introduction to DEEP and Potential Environmental Careers. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is seeking applicants to join our seasonal workforce. A wide variety of jobs are available that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
OnlyInYourState

10 Quirky Facts About Connecticut That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

Connecticut has an unfair reputation as a boring state, but we actually are an interesting place! There are so many great places to check out in the Nutmeg State, from our restaurants to our parks. It’s also shocking how many inventions from Connecticut there are – the world has us to thank for hamburgers and lollipops, among other things. In a state with so much history, quite a few things have happened here. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite weird facts about Connecticut for your enjoyment:
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

Time to Claim Unclaimed Property from CT Big List

(February 10, 2023) — A reminder to Connecticut residents to search www.CTBigList.com and see if the state is holding any unclaimed property in their name that can be returned to them. It’s easy; just put in your name or business name and you can see if there is unclaimed property in your name. Improvements have expanded lists of viewable property and streamlined claims by removing a requirement to notarize claim forms. Those reforms have led to the 2021-2022 fiscal year seeing its highest-ever rate of return, and 2022-2023 is on pace to surpass those totals.
CONNECTICUT STATE
governing.com

Virginia Says Broadband Coverage Map Is Unrealistic

(TNS) — The Federal Communication Commission’s map of available consumer broadband shows 100 percent coverage for the state of Virginia, and near total mobile coverage in areas other than national forests. But the Virginia Office of Broadband says rural parts of the state, including the outer reaches of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Petition to fund bear sanctuary in CT circulating online

Following a record-breaking year of home invasions by bears, with 2022 seeing more than double the average number of break-ins recorded in recent years, state lawmakers are once again considering the idea of bear hunting to quell populations. Rep. Karen Reddington-Hughes (R-Woodbury) introduced a bill proposing a bear hunting season in the northwestern part of […] The post Petition to fund bear sanctuary in CT circulating online appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
governing.com

New Mexico Introduces Bill to Lower Voting Age, Again

(TNS) — Some people think 16- and 17-year-olds should be allowed to do it, and some don't. Two New Mexico House Democrats have introduced a bill to allow 16- and 17-year olds to register as voters starting in 2024. House Bill 217 is scheduled to be considered by the...
NEW MEXICO STATE
publicnewsservice.org

CT Legislation Would Fund Programs Addressing Homelessness

Proposed legislation aims to fund numerous programs helping Connecticut's homeless population. The bill would invest $50 million in the state's Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and Department of Housing, to improve Connecticut's Homeless Response System. It would include yearly funding for staffing certain programs, helping people find homes, and cold-weather emergency response.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

10 years ago, infamous blizzard of 2013 slams Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — The snow this winter has been minimal, and to many Connecticut residents, the season has seemed rather mild. But back in 2013, this was not the case. One infamous blizzard blanketed the state, covering some areas with over 30 inches of snow, just over two feet. People waded through mounds of snow […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy