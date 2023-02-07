HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson City Council is once again at five members following Tuesday’s swearing-in of Stuart Conklin and Stacy Goss. Conklin, associated for many years with his family’s auto dealerships, will fill the Northeast District position Jade Piros de Carvalho left last month when she relocated in connection with her current job as Broadband Coordinator for the Kansas Department of Commerce.

