Max Lee Liby
Hutchinson - Max Lee Liby, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away on February 8th, 2023 at Hutchinson Hospital. Max was born in Concordia, KS on June 18, 1942 to Harold Edwin Liby and Reva Charlotte Felt Liby and grew up in Glasco, KS. He was preceded in death by his only sibling, Charlotte Lou Orebaugh of Hobart, OK, and his wife, Yvonne Marie Liby.
Joycyln M Kessler
Joycyln M. Kessler, 86, of Hutchinson, died February 2, 2023. She was born January 12, 1937, in Salina, Kansas to Leo and Edith (Olsen) Warnow. Joy is survived by: children, Lyn (Jerry) Boone, and Jay Kessler, all of Hutchinson; grandsons, Casey (Sharaun) Hauschild, and Matthew Boone; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Harlow, and Henry Hauschild.
Katherine “Kathy” M. Kittle
Katherine Mae “Kathy” Kittle, 81, died peacefully February 7, 2023, at her home. She was born October 9, 1941, in Aurora, NE, to John Thomas and Geraldine Lee (Tatum) Adams. Kathy graduated from Aurora High School, Aurora, NE. After moving to Hutchinson, she received her associate degree from...
Barbara Ann Phillips
Barbara Ann Phillips, Hutchinson, passed from this world on January 28, 2023. Barbara was 74 years old. Barbara was born on February 23, 1948, at St. Anthony Hospital in Hays. She lived her childhood and early teens on a farm north of Gorham. Her parents, Wendelin “Nick” and Helen Brungardt welcomed Barbara as their fifth and youngest child.
Hutchinson Police and Fire to Hoop It Up for Big Brothers Big Sisters
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson FOP Lodge 7, and Officers of the Hutchinson Police Department have challenged The Hutchinson Fire Department to a benefit Basketball game for Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Reno County on Saturday, February 25th. Hutchinson, Guns-N-Axes will take place at 1 p.m. at the North Gym at Hutchinson High School.
Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers to Host Pancake Fundraiser in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers are having a Pancake Fundraiser on March 11th from 4 to 7 pm at the Hope Church on 17th and Main, Hutchinson. Donations will help honor our Kansas WWII, Korean, and Vietnam Era Veterans with a FREE 3 day-2 Night trip to Washington DC to see their memorials.
Blue Dragons Fall at No. 18 Coffeyville
COFFEYVILLE – The Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team received several early haymakers from No. 18 Coffeyville in the first 8 minutes of their Jayhawk Conference battle on Wednesday and the Blue Dragons never recovered. The Dragons fell behind by as many as 17 points in the first...
Bullpups Tally 50-Point Wins over Winfield on ‘Think Pink’ Night
McPHERSON, Kan. – It was two very efficient performances for the McPherson High School Basketball teams Friday Night, as they played host to the Winfield Vikings for ‘Think Pink’ at the Roundhouse. The Bullpup Girls sported their new, special occasion pink uniforms, and got off to an...
Blue Dragons Complete 18-point Comeback at Coffeyville
COFFEYVILLE – The Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team completed the second-biggest comeback of the John Ontjes era on Wednesday night in a pivotal Jayhawk Conference matchup with the Coffeyville Red Ravens. Trailing by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, the Blue Dragons rallied to...
Hoisington boys, girls hand Lyons defeat
Despite 19 points from Taylor Campbell and 11 from Sam Schmidt, the Lyons boys couldn’t keep up late with Hoisington, as the Cardinals posted a 65-52 win. Lyons hung tough early, coming back from an early deficit to tie the game 24-24 at halftime. Hoisington then built a seven-point lead by the end of the third quarter, and continued to stretch the lead late.
Lindsborg Museum Named Recipient of 2 Grants Totaling $107K
LINDSBORG, Kan. – The Heritage Trust Fund (HTF) announced on Saturday, February 4 that Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum is receiving a grant of $87,350 to fund critical restoration to the historic 1898 Smoky Valley Roller Mills. Lenora Lynam, Executive Director of the Museum, said the grant...
Lyons City Council Notes: Quote Accepted for Swimming Pool Repaint
LYONS, Kan. – Following a tour of the Lyons Swimming Pool, which began their meeting, the Lyons City Council Monday evening accepted a $53,250 quote from Ashton Kate Construction LLC of Wamego for the painting of the pool. The project will include sandblasting and washing all surfaces, crack sealing, and painting trim work around the pool. It comes with a three-year warranty against flaking or peeling.
Hutchinson City Council Swears In New Members
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson City Council is once again at five members following Tuesday’s swearing-in of Stuart Conklin and Stacy Goss. Conklin, associated for many years with his family’s auto dealerships, will fill the Northeast District position Jade Piros de Carvalho left last month when she relocated in connection with her current job as Broadband Coordinator for the Kansas Department of Commerce.
South Hutch Earns Second Bond Rating Upgrade in 11-Months
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Moody’s Investor Service announced it has upgraded the City of South Hutchinson’s bond rating for the second time in less than a year. It raised the City’s bond rating from A3 to A2 equaling the highest grade the City has ever held by Moody’s. The City was previously downgraded twice in 2017 and 2018 from A2 to Baa1.
