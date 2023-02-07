ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respond

CHAPEL HILL — Last month, Chapel Hill Town Council held a public hearing to discuss proposed text changes to the town’s Land Use Management Ordinance. These changes would eliminate single-family only zoning and allow for more middle housing, like townhomes, duplexes and cottage courts, in some of the town’s 247 neighborhoods.
City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
'Our students should not have to deal with this type of grief,' frustration, grief expressed at DPS Board of Education work session Thursday

DURHAM, N.C. — Parents and community members voiced their frustration Thursday during Durham Public Schools Board of Education's work session. The frustrations come in the wake of the death of a 17-year-old Hillside High School student and the hospitalization of another, who were shot Wednesday on the American Tobacco Trail near the high school.
Gov. Cooper appoints new Durham County Superior Court judge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Judge Shamieka Rhinehart to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 14A serving part of Durham County, Cooper’s office announced Wednesday. “I’m impressed with Judge Rhinehart’s leadership on the District Court bench and in her community,”...
Revitalization of Western Electric tops the bill at legislative breakfast

“It’s going to take millions and millions of dollars, which is pretty overwhelming for an individual investor.”– Burlington city councilman Bob Ward. “It’s been a high priority for me to move forward with some kind of activity and revitalization on that site. This project is now being reported directly to the Secretary of the U.S. Army. It has been moved to the very top of the list.”– Burlington mayor Jim Butler.
UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints

RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
Raleigh will provide $525 million to help those on brink of homelessness

Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing. Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing.
Locals owe Durham nearly $700,000 in unpaid parking tickets

People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham - and it's costing the city a lot of money. People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham - and it's costing the city a lot of money. Reporter: Sarah KruegerWeb Editor: Heather LeahPhotographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso.
Durham boarding house fire displaces 10 people, department says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten residents were displaced by a Durham boarding house fire Friday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:11 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Dunbar Street and responded with 42 firefighters to the site of the blaze.
Dismissed Clerk of Court appeals to be reinstated

The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back. The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back.
Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina

Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
