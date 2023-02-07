Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respond
CHAPEL HILL — Last month, Chapel Hill Town Council held a public hearing to discuss proposed text changes to the town’s Land Use Management Ordinance. These changes would eliminate single-family only zoning and allow for more middle housing, like townhomes, duplexes and cottage courts, in some of the town’s 247 neighborhoods.
Property tax rise in Alamance County raises concern with homeowners
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Right now, some homeowners in Alamance County are fired up. They're concerned about property taxes. A few people reached out to WFMY News 2 claiming the tax rate went 79% over the past six years. Is that true?. No, Alamance County leaders say the tax...
New development continues as numerous Triangle downtown offices remain empty
Workers and employers are continuing to navigate the workplace three years after the pandemic changed the game.
City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
Digging deeper: Researchers at NC State propose a fourth light on traffic signals
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic lights – red, yellow, green… and white?. Researchers at North Carolina State University say it’s a possibility as they look into the future of driving and how it’ll impact traffic patterns. They said autonomous vehicles – or completely driverless cars...
2 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Safest Large Cities' In The U.S.
MoneyGeek compiled a list of the 15 safest larges cities in the country, and two in the Tar Heel State made the cut.
'Our students should not have to deal with this type of grief,' frustration, grief expressed at DPS Board of Education work session Thursday
DURHAM, N.C. — Parents and community members voiced their frustration Thursday during Durham Public Schools Board of Education's work session. The frustrations come in the wake of the death of a 17-year-old Hillside High School student and the hospitalization of another, who were shot Wednesday on the American Tobacco Trail near the high school.
Cary’s Umstead Hotel & Spa slips in best NC rankings after holding #1 spot for 5 years
There is a new hotel on top of the list of best hotels in North Carolina—and this time, it's not one from the Triangle.
Gov. Cooper appoints new Durham County Superior Court judge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Judge Shamieka Rhinehart to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 14A serving part of Durham County, Cooper’s office announced Wednesday. “I’m impressed with Judge Rhinehart’s leadership on the District Court bench and in her community,”...
Revitalization of Western Electric tops the bill at legislative breakfast
“It’s going to take millions and millions of dollars, which is pretty overwhelming for an individual investor.”– Burlington city councilman Bob Ward. “It’s been a high priority for me to move forward with some kind of activity and revitalization on that site. This project is now being reported directly to the Secretary of the U.S. Army. It has been moved to the very top of the list.”– Burlington mayor Jim Butler.
UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints
RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
Raleigh will provide $525 million to help those on brink of homelessness
Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing. Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing.
Locals owe Durham nearly $700,000 in unpaid parking tickets
People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham - and it's costing the city a lot of money. People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham - and it's costing the city a lot of money. Reporter: Sarah KruegerWeb Editor: Heather LeahPhotographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso.
Durham boarding house fire displaces 10 people, department says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten residents were displaced by a Durham boarding house fire Friday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:11 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Dunbar Street and responded with 42 firefighters to the site of the blaze.
Triad pastor calls for other protestors to be acquitted of charges in March to Polls event
GRAHAM, N.C. — A Triad pastor and activist was acquitted of all charges after a protest in Graham. Following a five-day jury trial, he was acquitted of all charges. Now, Drumwright is pushing for the same outcome for another protestor who was also arrested that day. He spoke on the matter Thursday in Alamance County.
Dismissed Clerk of Court appeals to be reinstated
The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back. The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back.
Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina
Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
