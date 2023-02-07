ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Clackamas County Adds New Bus Route

Clackamas Community College shut down their shuttle bus due to insufficient funding and personnel during Fall Term 2022. Clackamas County will reconnect the shuttle service for local areas that are hard to get to by transit In March or April of this year. The Clackamas Print spoke with John Ginsburg;...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants

There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
OREGON CITY, OR

