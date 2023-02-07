‘Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable’: Breed Lays Out Housing Plan She Knows Will Spark Controversy

Read full article on original website
Mo415
4d ago
I support below market rate housing and housing the homeless, but this city will forever remain a place where working couples, not meeting BMR, still can’t afford to buy here.
always the truth
4d ago
she's going to hand out empty refrigerator boxes to everybody that's homeless and say that she put you in a home and Pat herself on the back for it
Grahame Clarke
4d ago
The City does not need more development. It needs aggressive policies to get the 40,000 empty units that are already there opened up at affordable rent. Get them out of the hands of Corporate landlords and people renting out short term on Air BnB.
