Tigers fall to Huskies in consolation match
KAILUA-KONA, Hawai'i – No. 2 Auburn men's golf dropped a 3-2 match play decision to Washington Friday at Kahanaiki Golf and Ocean Club. The matchup was created to accommodate for the cancelation of the Amer Ari Invitational and will count toward official NCAA rankings. "It's unfortunate that our week...
Auburn welcomes in No. 3 Alabama, College GameDay for AUTLIVE game
AUBURN, Ala. – Last year, when Auburn hosted Alabama, the Tigers were ranked No. 1 in the country. The Jungle camped out prior to the game. The atmosphere was electric. And Auburn put up a 100 spot on its in-state rival to run away with the win. Alabama. Feb....
Joseph Gonzalez earns spot on Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List
CARY, N.C. – Junior right-handed pitcher Joseph Gonzalez has been named to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, USA Baseball announced Friday. Gonzalez's recognition on the preseason watch list marks the fifth for an Auburn pitcher in the last six years, joining Casey Mize (2018), Tanner Burns (2019, 2020) and Richard Fitts (2021). It marks the ninth time an Auburn player has been named to be named to the preseason watch list since 2008.
Tigers to begin play at ITA National Women’s Indoor Championship on Friday
SEATTLE, Wash. – After earning their spot by defeating both UCSB and No. 23 UCF during ITA Kickoff Weekend at home, Auburn is set to compete in the ITA National Women's Indoor Championship beginning on Friday. The Tigers' first opponent will be 11th ranked Ohio State at 11:00 a.m. CT.
Top 10 match up awaits No. 5 Auburn as the Tigers host No. 9 LSU
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team is set to host No. 9 LSU on Friday, February 10, in Neville Arena. The top 10 match up will be televised on SEC Network with first vault coming at 7:30 p.m. CT. "It's an exciting time to be a...
Shaw equals career-high; Tigers fall to No. 1 South Carolina
AUBURN, Ala. – Freshman Sydney Shaw equaled her career high with 15 points to lead Auburn, but the Tigers fell to No. 1 South Carolina 83-48 Thursday at Neville Arena, the Gamecocks' 30th consecutive win. "I told my team before the game I wanted to see them battle," Auburn...
Auburn takes down Old Dominion for first dual match road victory of the season
NORFOLK, Va. – Auburn men's tennis recorded their first dual match road victory of the 2023 season on Friday with a 5-2 win over Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia. The win improves the Tigers' record to 6-2. "Glad to get the win today," Auburn head coach Bobby Reynolds said after his team's win. "We battled through some ups and downs on the doubles court, but ultimately found our concentration and confidence late in the match to solidify the doubles point.
'Still life to live': Grandfather of Auburn's Cardwell AUTLIVES cancer
AUBURN, Ala. – Dylan Cardwell has always been a fan favorite at Auburn. Whether he’s taking his shirt off on the jumbotron at football games or chest bumping fans during basketball games, he’s always having fun and bringing joy to others. His grandfather, Thomas Johnson, is the...
Tigers host No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's basketball will take on the nation's top-ranked team for the second time this season as No. 1 South Carolina visits Neville Arena Thursday night. Game time is set for 7 p.m. CT. The first 100 students can pick up a limited edition 90s-themed bucket...
Auburn softball to appear on 10 national broadcasts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – As a part of ESPN's college softball coverage announced Wednesday, Auburn softball will appear on national television on 10 occasions during the 2023 regular season. Auburn's national TV slate includes broadcasts for six home games and four road contests and is as follows:. Date Opponent Time...
Auburn offensive coaches roundtable: 'This place is certainly special'
AUBURN, Ala. – Carnell Williams is used to change. He's going on his third coaching staff since he came back to Auburn to coach the running backs, and he's the only position coach or coordinator on the offensive side to return from last year. With change, however, comes opportunity.
Black History Month: Catching up with Ronda Brooks Black
Follow along this February as Auburn soccer catches up with some of its most notable and successful alumnae as we celebrate Black History Month. Next to take the field is Ronda Brooks Black, an NSCAA All-American and the 2006 SEC Defender of the Year. Q: Why did you choose to...
Role model: Auburn gymnast Suni Lee embraces spotlight
AUBURN, Ala. – Sunisa Lee understands when her fans want to take her picture, say hello or get her autograph. “I love meeting fans because I know it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the Auburn sophomore gymnast said. One month after winning a gold medal in the all-around at...
Fan Information: Gymnastics vs. LSU
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team hosts No. 9 LSU Friday night at 7:30 p.m. CT in Neville Arena. Fans are encouraged to be prepared for a full arena and pay attention to the areas below. Fans can also visit the gymnastics gameday page HERE. PARKING.
In his own words: Fall 2022 PNC Achiever David Edmondson
AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn men's track and field student-athlete David Edmondson was named the male recipient of the Fall 2022 PNC Achievers Award last month. The award is given out to student-athletes based on their well-rounded achievement through leadership, academic success, community engagement and in competition. Edmondson, who grew up...
Black History Month: Jada Glenn
Follow along in February as we celebrate Black History Month by featuring successful alums of the Auburn gymnastics program!. Up first is recent graduate Jada Glenn. The Colorado native competed for the Tigers from 2018-2022 and was a major contributor on vault throughout her career. She was a part of last year's team that made history by finishing fourth nationally at the NCAA Championships and setting every team record along the way!
