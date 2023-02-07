NORFOLK, Va. – Auburn men's tennis recorded their first dual match road victory of the 2023 season on Friday with a 5-2 win over Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia. The win improves the Tigers' record to 6-2. "Glad to get the win today," Auburn head coach Bobby Reynolds said after his team's win. "We battled through some ups and downs on the doubles court, but ultimately found our concentration and confidence late in the match to solidify the doubles point.

AUBURN, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO