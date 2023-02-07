Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Pacers obtain Jordan Nwora from Bucks, pair of picks
The Indiana Pacers acquired small forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Nwora played consistent minutes earlier in the season when the Bucks were banged up, but he was a DNP-CD each of the last three games. The 24-year-old should have an easier time earning a role for a younger Pacers' team that is more focused on the future. Nwora will likely be competing with Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin for minutes off the bench.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Gary Payton II for inactive Josh Hart (trade) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Payton II will make his first start this season after Josh Hart was dealt to the Knicks. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 159.2 minutes this season with today's inactives, Payton II is averaging...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Thursday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo's Thursday projection includes 29.3...
numberfire.com
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) active and starting on Friday, Taurean Prince to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. After a two game absence with back spasms, Anderson will start in Memphis. In 32.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Anderson's Friday projection includes 10.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Boston's Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) probable for Friday's contest against Charlotte
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon is expected to play at home after Boston's guard was designated as probable. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Brogdon to score 32.0 FanDuel points. Brogdon's Friday projection includes 17.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (rib) questionable for Saturday's contest against Wizards
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (rib) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Gordon's availability is currently in limbo after Denver's forward was listed with a rib contusion. Expect Vlatko Cancar to see more minutes at power forward if Gordon is ruled out. Gordon's Saturday projection includes 14.9...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) probable for Saturday's game versus 76ers
Brooklyn Nets power forward Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Claxton is on track to return after Brooklyn's big man was sidelined one game with right hamstring tightness. In 34.3 expected minutes, our models project Claxton to score 40.8 FanDuel points. Claxton's...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Devin Booker (injury management) starting on Friday, Damion Lee to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (injury management) is starting in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After sitting out on Thursday for injury management reasons, Booker will make his 31st start this season. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 34.8 FanDuel points. Booker's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) available on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is available for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Knicks. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against New York. Embiid's Friday projection includes 28.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.0...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) ruled out on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Middleton will not suit up for the second half of their back-to-back after he was ruled out for injury management reasons. Expect Pat Connaughton to play an increased offensive role on Friday. Connaughton's...
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) available on Friday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) is active for Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Williams will make his return after Boston's center was forced to miss one game with a left ankle sprain. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Williams to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Doug McDermott (Achilles) will not return on Friday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (Achilles) is ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game versus the Detroit Pistons. McDermott will not return on Friday night after San Antonio's forward experienced Achilles soreness. Expect Stanley Johnson to see more minutes if McDermott were to miss additional time. Per...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Mike Conley on Friday, Jaylen Nowell to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley is starting in Friday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley will make his first start for Minnesota on Friday night after Jaylen Nowell was sent to the bench. In 30.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Conley to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Conley's projection includes 14.0...
numberfire.com
DeMar DeRozan (hip) probable for Chicago's Saturday contest
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (hip) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DeRozan is expected to suit up on Saturday after Chicago's forward was designated as probable. In 37.3 expected minutes, our models project DeRozan to score 42.5 FanDuel points. DeRozan's Saturday projection includes 26.0...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Luka Doncic (heel) remains out on Friday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (heel) will not play in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Doncic will not be available for his fourth straight contest with a right heel contusion. Expect Josh Green to see more time at the guard positions versus a Kings' team ranked 24th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert coming off the bench for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. LeVert will move to the bench on Friday with Donovan Mitchell back in the starting lineup. Our models expect LeVert to play 28.8 minutes against New Orleans. LeVert's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray is dealing with right knee inflammation and is questionable to face the Hornets on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Charlotte. Murray's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Nicolas Batum (back) listed as available on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum (back) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Batum has been upgraded from questionable to available and is listed as active for Friday's clash with the Bucks. Our models expect him to play 27.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Batum's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons coming off the bench for Brooklyn on Thursday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Simmons will move to the bench on Thursday with Dorian Finney-Smith entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Simmons to play 27.9 minutes against the Bulls. Simmons' Thursday projection includes 7.4 points,...
