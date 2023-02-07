Read full article on original website
ukenreport.com
Spring Cleaning Event Set in Cathedral City
CATHEDRAL CITY – To help with your spring cleaning, the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources, in cooperation with Burrtec, has scheduled a free household hazardous waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Waste collection is scheduled at the Edom Hill Transfer Station, located...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Cuca’s draws a crowd after being closed for six months
Little Cuca’s, the Redlands location of the Cuca’s Mexican walk-up restaurant on East State Street off Redlands Boulevard officially re-opened its windows for service last Friday. The site has undergone extensive remodeling internally to the building, which included updates to the back of the building, the addition of...
Additional funding needed to complete homeless navigation center in Palm Springs
Update 2/9/23 The city council approved the additional funding Original Report: 2/8/23 Plans for the new homeless navigation center in Palm Springs are still underway but more money is needed to complete the project. The city originally secured about $28.7 million from county, city, state and federal funding. Courtesy of The City of Palm Springs The post Additional funding needed to complete homeless navigation center in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
UPDATED: Brush Fire Erupts Along Santa Ana River Bottom in Jurupa Valley
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A fire that broke out Thursday along the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley scorched nearly an acre of heavy brush before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported at 1 p.m. near the intersection of 64th and Corey streets, on...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fire in Homeless Encampment Under 60 Freeway Quickly Contained
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment underneath the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was contained by crews before it could threaten area properties. The non-injury blaze was reported about 4:50 p.m. along Florine Avenue, near the West Riverside Canal, according to...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Homeless Encampment Near Walmart To Be Cleared
“It’s gone from 18 to 25,” Local Gregory Ellis said last week. “Then as I’m driving my daughter [to school], there’s up to 34 tents now.”. Just last week, tents were seen lining the street on Crossley Rd. But as of Tuesday, what used to...
Off-duty O.C. deputy dies in Elsinore crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash on Thursday in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear.
San Jacinto, CA real estate market update
In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for San Jacinto, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Wild poppies "super bloom" city warns outsiders to steer clear
A small California city that was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a "super bloom" of wild poppies has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested. The poppies are beginning to bloom but so far on a small scale - and the canyon where they grow and parking areas are now completely off-limits, Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson told a press conference where she recounted the chaos of 2019. "The flowers were beautiful; the scene was a nightmare," Johnson said. Poppies are found throughout California in...
Truck driver awarded $500,000 for unlawful detainment at Apple Valley WinCo
APPLE VALLEY – The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors awarded a truck driver $500,000, Tuesday, for unlawful detainment at a WinCo grocery store in Apple Valley. On February 6, 2019, a commercial truck driver was delivering a load of goods to WinCo Foods in Apple Valley.
Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
mynewsla.com
Person Killed on Freeway Near Indio
All lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 in the vicinity of state Route 86 near Indio were closed early Wednesday to investigate a fatal accident. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where a person struck and killed by a vehicle was found, a CHP spokeswoman told City News Service.
Riverside board tentatively OKs wage Increases for caregivers
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday tentatively approved a three-year agreement guaranteeing modest hourly wage increases for Riverside County In-Home Supportive Services caregivers, whose ranks the county has been trying to increase. In a 5-0 vote, the board signed off on a wage growth plan, as well as increased appropriations...
SoCal homeowners can get more drought-resistant plants installed with this rebate offer
The Metropolitan Water District offers rebates to residents ripping up their lawns and putting in plants that don't need a lot of water to survive.
Urbane Cafe Opening Oceanside Location
Fast-Casual Chain Working On Two New San Diego Cafes
SUV falls from parking structure at hospital in Orange, lands upside down on roof of nearby building
A driver was hospitalized after an SUV fell from a parking structure at a hospital in Orange and overturned, officials said.
$200,000 worth of solar panels stolen in Rancho Cucamonga
Los Angeles police officers and San Bernardino deputies collaborated to track down $200,000 worth of solar panels.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the theft happened on Jan. 26 in Rancho Cucamonga. According to deputies, a group of suspects tricked workers at a warehouse into believing they were there for a scheduled pickup. To do so, the suspects used fake documents to convince the workers, deputies said. Detectives tracked the shipment to a place in North Hollywood and coordinated with the Los Angeles Police Department. The two agencies discovered that the North Hollywood location was affiliated with another warehouse in Chatsworth that possessed stolen solar panels in the past. The Sheriff's Department searched both locations, recovered all of the $200,000 worth solar panels and found 50 additional pallets filled of stolen solar panels. In total, investigators seized over $1 million in stolen property.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
Fontana Herald News
Another Spring Street Night Market will be held in Fontana
Last fall, the City of Fontana held a successful Spring Street Night Market in the downtown area, and now the city will be bringing this event back once again. The next Spring Street Night Market is scheduled for Friday, March 17 from 6 to 10 p.m. on Spring Street between Sierra and Juniper avenues.
2 hospitalized after crashing into train in San Bernardino
Two people are in critical condition after crashing into a Metrolink train in San Bernardino on Wednesday. The collision happened on Rancho Avenue as the victims drove their pickup truck across the railroad tracks, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Over 30 passengers were aboard the train during the crash, police said. Images from […]
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man, 44, Shot, Died After Pursuit on Interstate 10
Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station responded...
